The Witcher Writer Now Amazon’s Most Popular Author Due To Netflix Series

The Witcher is fast becoming the next big pop culture phenomenon it would seem.

In a development that undoubtedly draws further parallels with HBO’s Game of Thrones, Netflix’s hit new fantasy series based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books have triggered a massive rise in interest for everything and anything related to Geralt of Rivia. Just as George R. R. Martin found renewed fame for his A Song of Fire and Ice books following Game of Thrones‘ debut, so too, is Sapkowski enjoying a massive surge in exposure, thanks to Netflix’s adaptation.

The author has steadily been rising through the ranks of Amazon’s most popular writers ever since Henry Cavill brought Geralt to life on the small screen and now, astoundingly, he sits at pole position, above the likes of J. K. Rowling and Stephen King. Check out the full top 10 list (updated daily) below.

Andrzej Sapkowski J, K, Rowling Dean Koontz Gregg Olsen Jess Lourey Nora Roberts The Great Courses James Patterson Stephen King David Baldacci

Fantastic news for Sapkowski, then, but it’s not just Geralt’s creator that’s benefitting from the newfound popularity. Credited for translating various books from the series from its native Polish to English, David French ranks 6th in the online retailer’s science fiction & fantasy category. What’s more, Valve’s Steam service has recorded a gigantic uptick in concurrent players for CD Projekt’s third entry in The Witcher video game series, falling just shy of 100k over the last few days.

Lovers of fantasy are well and truly on board The Witcher hype train, then, but with season 2 of Netflix’s series not due to arrive until 2021, some fans clearly have no interest in waiting until then to find out where Geralt and Ciri’s adventure will take them next.