Netflix Announces 5 Original Movies/Shows For October

We’re at the stage now where every single month brings a ton of new Netflix Originals to the streaming giant. This week, for instance, we’ve got The Umbrella Academy season 2, while August’s load includes Project Power and Lucifer season 5. Looking ahead further into the future, however, and October will also bring a good deal of notable Netflix Originals.

It’s too soon for many of them to have specific release dates, but we can narrow them down to that specific month, at least. And so far, we know that October is set to deliver period dramas, horrors, sci-fi and projects from some of the best creators around.

See below for the full list of what Netflix has announced for the month so far:

The Trial of The Chicago 7 (October 16th, 2020)

Cadaver (October 22nd, 2020)

Mank (TBD)

La Révolution (TBD)

The One (TBD)

To start with, The Trial of The Chicago 7 is a historical drama written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Set in 1960s Chicago, it follows seven people on trial for their roles in the DNC riots. Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt feature.

Norwegian horror Cadaver, meanwhile, sees mysterious disappearances occurring after a nuclear disaster. And La Révolution is a French series depicting the French Revolution.

Elsewhere, not much is known about The One, aside from the fact that it boasts the intriguing premise that, in the near future, there will be a DNA test that allows you to find out who your soulmate is. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it’s based on the novel of the same name by John Marrs.

Easily the biggest Netflix Original of the month, though, and arguably even the whole year, is David Fincher’s Mank, a biopic exploring the making of Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane. Gary Oldman leads a starry cast including Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins and Tom Burke. Expect this one to make waves at next year’s awards season.

Selena: The Series, a biographical drama starring The Walking Dead‘s Christian Serratos as the titular Mexican superstar, is rumored to be released in October as well, after being held up due to the pandemic, but that remains unconfirmed for now.

Tell us, though, what are you looking forward to seeing on Netflix in October? Let us know in the comments section below.