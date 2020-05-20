By now, you’ve no doubt seen the viral video of Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams’ Icelandic crooners belting out a pop ballad on the scorched rocks of Iceland.

Entitled “Volcano Man,” it was a rather ingenious marketing stunt for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, the Netflix original film headed to the streaming platform next month – June 26th, to be specific. And this one promises to be a hoot.

Also starring Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato, Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows), and Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), Eurovision Song Contest – the film, not the global music-powered phenomenon – charts the story of two Icelandic singers who are chosen to represent their country at the titular ceremony. Rumor has it that “Volcano Man” may be on the setlist.

Here’s the official (and decidedly tongue-in-cheek) logline, courtesy of Netflix:

Prior to COVID-19, Netflix has planned to release its star-studded Eurovision this month – you know, to coincide with the actual Eurovision Song Contest. It’s since been rescheduled for 2021, though David Dobkin’s feature film is still on course for a 2020 release.

And it can’t come soon enough. With most of the world still under some form of lockdown, we could really use some good old-fashioned Will Ferrell comedy to cheer us up. Besides, aside from a voice cameo in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, this is Ferrell’s first major film role since 2018. Rachel McAdams has long proven her comedic chops, too. Toss in shirtless dancers and costumes good enough for the Mother of Dragons herself, and you have all the makings of a streaming sensation. Don’t miss it.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga and all of its glittery extravagance debuts via Netflix on June 26th.