Netflix Announces 4 Original Movies/TV Shows For August

Netflix is the most successful streaming service on the planet, but it wasn’t always as beloved as it’s become. The slow but steady introduction of Netflix Originals have really helped grow the platform into a worldwide phenomenon with a ton of exceptionally well-received original programming that has met (and often surpassed) the quality of cable content.

Everyone always has their eyes peeled for when their favorite original shows will return, and now we’ve got some good news for fans of a few of those popular hits. It may only be June, but information about August’s Netflix Originals is already leaking in slowly. It should be noted, however, that this is only the tip of the iceberg, and we’re sure to hear more about what’s on the way in the near future.

For starters, season 3 of The Rain will release on August 6th. This Danish sci-fi series about viral rain will be wrapping up its run with a final collection of episodes. Considering its popularity, it’s a shame to see it end so early, but hopefully the last season will give fans the closure they desire.

August 7th, meanwhile, will see reality series Selling Sunset get its third season, too. If you’re fond of real estate shows and Los Angeles, you’re sure to enjoy watching this group of agents show off some gorgeous homes in the area.

Project Power, starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, will launch on August 14th. It tells a tale of a new drug that grants users superpowers, so it’s probably going to be a ridiculously fun watch for action movie fans. And finally, Unknown Origins launches on August 28th and covers the story of cops who team up with a group of people to stop an unusual killer who recreates superhero origin stories. It’s a really cool premise, so here’s to hoping it turns out to be as interesting as it sounds.

Stay tuned for the rest of August’s Netflix releases once they’re announced and in the meantime, you can head through here to see what’s been revealed for July thus far. Suffice it to say, there’s some good stuff coming.