Netflix Announces 19 New Movies And Shows For July

June has only just begun, but we already have a sizeable flavor of what we can expect to arrive on Netflix next month. For a full list of what’s just debuted on the streaming service or is about to in June, you can head through here. However, if you’re wanting to find out what awaits subscribers in July, keep on reading.

Below you’ll see a lengthy list of everything we know to be coming to Netflix across July at the moment, though obviously more will be revealed in time. A few titles have yet to be assigned specific dates, but that’s not the case with the rest. As always, there’s a mix of Netflix Originals and pre-existing movies and TV shows on the way, and you can check out the preliminary list of new arrivals down below.

Undated July Titles Street Food: Latin America (Season 1) – docuseries The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) – anime series Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Season 1) July 1st Abby Hatcher (Season 1) – children’s animated series A Thousand Words (2012) A Touch of Green (Season 1) – Taiwanese war drama series Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1) – children’s animated series. Patriots Day (2016) Sucker Punch (2011) Under the Riccione Sun (2020) – Italian teen romance Unsolved Mysteries (Season 1) – reboot of classic docuseries Winchester (2018)

July 8th Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) – documentary Stateless – Australian limited series July 9th Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1) – anime series July 10th The Old Guard (2020) July 19th The Last Dance – docuseries July 24th The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) July 31st The Umbrella Academy (Season 2)

The three most notable new additions of the month have to be The Old Guard, the platform’s big summer blockbuster, The Kissing Booth 2, the sequel to the hit teen romcom, and the highly-anticipated second season of The Umbrella Academy.

The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, follows four immortals who’ve secretly protected humanity for centuries being targeted for their powers. A new trailer and several posters just arrived for The Umbrella Academy, meanwhile, but we’re going to have to wait almost two more months until it lands at the end of July.

Elsewhere, we’ll also be getting acclaimed films like Patriots Day and cult favorite Sucker Punch. And again, these are just a small sample of what’s on the way, with Netflix set to announce the full list closer to the end of the month – so be sure to stay tuned.