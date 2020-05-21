Considering how much of an impact the coronavirus has had on the entertainment industry, the vault full of original content that Netflix had ready to deliver to its subscribers is an impressive coup. Obviously, they’ll soon run out, as the shutdown is going to catch up, but for now, it seems they’ve got a healthy amount still to come.

Case in point: The studio has released the first trailer for one of their most highly-anticipated original movies today, which they’ve pencilled in for release in the near future. That movie is The Old Guard, arriving on July 10th with a fair amount of buzz surrounding it. Which is understandable.

After all, the pic is headlined by Charlize Theron and supporting her is KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. It’s an enviable cast, to be sure, and judging by the looks of this new trailer, it’s going to be quite a ride and might just be another blockbuster hit for the streaming platform.

Plot-wise, The Old Guard is based on the comic of the same name and focuses on group of mercenaries who are centuries-old immortals that can heal from any wound. Think of them as superheroes, of sort. Soon after discovering that another immortal has “awakened,” though, they realize that someone is “onto their secret and have to fight for their freedom.”

Of course, Theron has already proven her action chops in films like Atomic Blonde and looks to be fitting quite comfortably into her role here and the world that director Gina Prince-Bythewood has crafted. It might not be an awards caliber flick, but for some solid thrills and slick action, you could probably do worse.

Look for The Old Guard to land on Netflix on July 10th.