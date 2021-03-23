Netflix Reportedly Loves Charlize Theron, Wants Her For More Projects
There aren’t too many stars in Hollywood who occupy the same rarefied air as Charlize Theron. After all, you’d be hard-pressed to find a ton of names when coming up with a list of actors or actresses that are just as comfortable winning rave reviews in prestige dramas as they are getting their hands dirty in stunt-heavy action blockbusters.
With one win from three Academy Award nominations for Best Actress under her belt, not to mention a single Golden Globe from six nods, it would be an understatement to say that the 45 year-old is one of the best talents of her generation. However, she’s also kicked a serious amount of onscreen ass in the likes of Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, The Old Guard and the Fast & Furious franchise, which also makes her one of cinema’s premiere action stars.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Theron’s first collaboration with Netflix saw comic book adaptation The Old Guard become one of the platform’s most-watched movies ever and it looks poised to launch a multi-film series. Not only that, but Atomic Blonde 2 is also in development for the streaming service, while we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us a prequel spinoff to The Witcher was in the works long before Blood Origin was confirmed – that the higher-ups enjoy working with her so much that they want to keep collaborating for a long time to come.
Luckily for both parties, Charlize Theron is an incredibly versatile actress, so if Netflix wants her to star in an awards-baiting drama or a $200 million effects-driven epic, she’s more than proven herself capable of pulling them both off with equal aplomb.
Comments