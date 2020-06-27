The Witcher Prequel Spinoff Reportedly In The Works For Netflix

It’s only been a few months since the first season of The Witcher debuted on Netflix, but it seems that the streaming juggernaut is already making strides in developing a spinoff series.

The fictional world of the Continent may not have the same level of sophistication and historical depth as A Song of Ice and Fire‘s Westeros, but it’s still vast enough to prompt a lot of stories that don’t necessarily center around the enigmatic Geralt of Rivia. After the first season of The Witcher broke records on the platform and sent ripples through the online community, one thing became absolutely clear: Netflix had hit the jackpot and found a worthy successor to HBO’s Game of Thrones. So, it’s not particularly surprising to hear that the company wants to continue riding on this success as long as they can.

In fact, according to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the main villain of Black Widow and Disney is developing National Treasure 3 and Aladdin 2, all of which turned out to be true – Netflix is now developing a prequel series. We don’t know all the details just yet, but from what we’ve heard, it’ll take place during the in-universe cataclysmic event known to fans as the Conjunction of the Spheres, when monsters emerged from different realms and Chaos and Magic were released unto the world.

A Battle-Ready Henry Cavill Headlines New Photos For The Witcher 1 of 7

Occurring some 1,500 years before the events of the novels, the Conjunction of the Spheres is the most important incident in the history of the Continent. It was after this period that elves came to the world through the rifts between the worlds and had to find a way to cohabit with humans and dwarves. What’s more, the cataclysm caused the creation of the Witchers in the first place, a group of elite hunters who’d fight these monstrous beings. Even sorcerers and magic-wielders owe their talents to the “chaos” that erupted as a consequence of the alignment.

The second season of The Witcher is still in the middle of production, so even if Netflix does decides to go ahead with this spinoff series, it’ll be a while yet before we hear anything else on it. As always, though, watch this space for more.