Netflix Reportedly Wants More Star Power In 6 Underground 2, Dwayne Johnson Eyed

Netflix’s 6 Underground may have come armed with a budget of $150 million, but with the exception of leading man Ryan Reynolds’ $27 million paycheck, not a huge amount of those funds would have been spent on the cast, although director Michael Bay doesn’t come cheap, either.

In terms of star power, the biggest name among the supporting ensemble was arguably Dave Franco, and he didn’t even make it out of the opening car chase alive. After that, the next most recognizable name was Straight Outta Compton, The Walking Dead and Kong: Skull Island‘s Corey Hawkins, with Melanie Laurent, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Ben Hardy as the rest of the movie’s major players and Lior Raz as the villain.

Obviously, not every major blockbuster needs famous faces to succeed, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Netflix were developing an Extraction follow-up – that the proposed sequel to 6 Underground is eying an injection of A-list talent, with Dwayne Johnson’s name reportedly being bandied around behind the scenes.

Of course, you can’t go anywhere these days without the world’s two highest-paid movie stars being linked with each other, but there’s clearly a strong friendship there. Not only did the duo collaborate on the streamer’s upcoming action comedy Red Notice, but Reynolds has countless additional projects in the works for Netflix while Johnson is attached to co-star with Emily Blunt for graphic novel adaptation Ball and Chain. The pre-existing relationship between both stars and Netflix itself means there’s plenty of scope to combine forces on the next installment in the 6 Underground franchise, and we can only hope that it happens.