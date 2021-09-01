Netflix subscribers are clearly enamored with the idea of high concept vampiric content, as evidenced by recent smash hit Blood Red Sky becoming the streamer’s most-watched German original project ever after racking up 50 million streams in four weeks, dominating the most-watched list and going down a storm with genre fans.

On the more comedic side of things, Vampires vs. the Bronx drew strong reviews when it premiered last October, although the unexpected resurgence of The Twilight Saga had a lot to do with the latent feelings of nostalgia being stirred among longtime fans of the franchise. On October 20th, the platform brings subscribers even more bloodsucking undead action when Night Teeth arrives, and you can check out the first images from the movie below.

Netflix Reveals First Look At New Vampire Thriller Bone Teeth 1 of 5

As far as high concepts go, director Adam Randall’s upcoming effort has a doozy. Jorge Lendeborg Jr. plays a chauffeur who picks up two mysterious women, driving them all around Los Angeles as they party the night away. As you may have guessed, it turns out that the pair are vampires on the hunt for blood, and our young protagonist fights to stay alive as he’s drawn deeper into the dangerous vampire underworld hidden just behind the shadows.

It’s a neat premise, and the Night Teeth ensemble offers a solid blend of rising stars and established faces. Lendeborg Jr. will be supported by former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan, Bright‘s Lucy Fry, Game of Thrones veteran Alfie Allen, Army of the Dead‘s Raúl Castillo, Vikings‘ Alexander Ludwig, Mad Men‘s Bryan Batt, Altered Carbon‘s Marlene Forte and Megan Fox, a surprise guest who wasn’t originally announced as part of the cast.