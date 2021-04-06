New Army Of The Dead Photos Tease Zack Snyder’s Zombie Movie

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is still dominating the headlines as the future of the SnyderVerse continues to come under intense scrutiny, but the filmmaker’s next movie is just over six weeks away from release, and it could turn out to be the most important of his career. Not only is Army of the Dead his first non-DCEU effort in a decade, but it marks the first time he’s helmed a feature outside of Warner Bros. since his very first film seventeen years ago, which ironically also took place in the zombie genre.

It’ll also be just the second of his ten directorial outings that’s based on an entirely original concept, and Army of the Dead is already poised to launch a multimedia universe for Netflix, with a prequel having been shot and an animated series in the works. The groundswell of support behind Justice League means that it stands a genuine chance of becoming the platform’s most-watched original movie ever, too, and the trailer makes it look as though the project is going to live up to its promise of delivering pure zombie mayhem.

With the premiere edging ever closer, Netflix have now revealed a brand new poster and two fresh images from the blockbuster, which you can check out in the gallery below.

SnyderVerse supporters will probably need to put their social media campaigns on hold to catch Army of the Dead, which sees Dave Bautista leading a gang of elite thieves into Las Vegas in the midst of the zombie apocalypse to pull off a risky casino heist. Concepts don’t get much higher than that, and if Snyder embraces the inherent absurdity of the premise and leaves his self-seriousness at the door, we could be in store for a rollicking undead adventure.