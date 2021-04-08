Netflix Reveals Its Top 10 Movies For March 2021

Netflix‘s most popular movies each month can be somewhat varied, from new original releases to classics, as well as more unusual titles that are given a second life by the streamer. March 2021’s list of the top ten films on the platform is no exception, with family-skewing comedy Yes Day as the winner over Bigfoot Family. Other successful pictures include The Dark Knight and Training Day, as well as Netflix specials like Deadly Illusions.

Content aimed at the whole family generated considerable impact during the period, with Miguel Arteta’s comedy-drama Yes Day focusing on parents who decide to accept everything that their children ask them. The results are predictably chaotic, and while critics weren’t too excited about it, the Netflix exclusive clearly won over a significant selection of viewers. Sharing the same wide appeal, the Belgian-French CGI release Bigfoot Family proved to be a consistent favorite with audiences.

In terms of older material, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight joined Batman Begins in making up two-thirds of the seminal trilogy, and subsequently demonstrated that many people are either keen to discover it for the first time, or want to revisit the epic hit. Similarly popular, the Jason Statham-starring Parker was one of several examples of the actor’s back catalog to be enthusiastically streamed, while Oliver Stone’s Savages and Antoine Fuqua’s Training Day also enjoyed solid runs on the site.

Thrillers also tend to be reliable fare for Netflix, with Deadly Illusions breaking into the top five most-watched features last month, and I Care a Lot falling slightly from its February performance without dropping out of the monthly list altogether. The online giant also saw Amy Poehler’s Moxie edge into the final rankings, while the highly-rated Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal ended up being the only documentary to make the cut.

To recap, then, here are Netflix’s top ten biggest movies for March:

Yes Day Bigfoot Family The Dark Knight Deadly Illusions Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal Parker Savages I Care a Lot Training Day Moxie

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Dark Knight That Every Fan Should See 1 of 51

Click to skip



































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Netflix can therefore be pleased that a lot of their original investments are being well-received, although there is an argument that these additions to the service benefit from strong marketing. With Disney Plus and HBO Max providing increasingly comprehensive and attention-grabbing movie lineups, including co-theatrical-released blockbusters like Godzilla vs Kong, Netflix will be hoping that they can continue to compete in terms of quality if not always quantity with their rivals.