Netflix Reveals Trailer For Upcoming Animated Film Bright: Samurai Soul

Netflix has today shared the first trailer for its upcoming animated movie set in the world of the 2017 live-action film Bright, called Bright: Samurai Soul.

Back in 2017, Netflix produced Will Smith starring live-action flick Bright which showcased a fantasy world where people and magical creatures live together dealing with crime and other human interactions. Despite being in the same universe, Samurai Soul boasts its own unique story.

“Based on the world of the live-action film “Bright” and set in Japan between the end of the shogunate and Meiji era, this spin-off tells the story of Izou, a Ronin, and Raiden, an orc, who work to bring a young elf girl and the wand she carries to the land of the elves in the north… “

The voice acting cast behind the film is different from the previous Bright movie with no stars of the original film confirmed to return in this animated production.

If the trailer didn’t make it clear enough, this film will be drastically different from the 2017 film though this is far from a bad thing given the high-quality animation and voice work showcased in the trailer.

There isn’t any news on this spawning future entries into the Bright universe, but fans will be able to check out its second entry when Bright: Samurai Soul becomes available to stream on Netflix Oct. 12.