Netflix subscribers wasted more than 50 million hours watching Kevin Hart’s lowest rated film this week

Just like a train wreck: it’s hard to watch, but you can’t look away. The same can be said for this Kevin Hart film. Despite its abysmal ranking on Rotten Tomatoes, people still seem keen to watch it. And when I mean abysmal, even the film’s Wikipedia page mentioned how bad it is.

Hart’s new movie, Me Time, received over 56 million hours of global watch time, which helped it retain the number one spot on Netflix’s Top 10 most viewed films. It is important to know that Me Time received poor ratings from both critics and audiences, which may have played a role on why people were inclined to see it. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics gave the film an average rank of 7 percent. Meanwhile, audiences gave it a 30 percent ranking, a slight increase from its previous average audience rating.

Me Time is in the top 10 charts in over 90 countries and is ranked number one in places such as Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Iceland, and the United States, just to name a few. Why millions are viewing this film despite its poor performance is a mystery. But perhaps it’s because people enjoy Hart’s work as an actor, and they expected something funny worth watching.

Me Time isn’t the first Netflix original film that Hart starred in. The Man from Toronto was released back in June, which also managed to make its way to Netflix’s top 10. Last year, he starred in the comedy-drama Fatherhood, which was received well by both audiences and critics.

If your curiosity is piqued, Me Time is still available to stream on Netflix.