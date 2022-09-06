Movie fans discuss Kevin Hart and it goes exactly how you would expect

Let’s be real: actors and actresses can’t be liked by everyone. They may be your favorite, but won’t be for others. So when this one Reddit user shared their hot takes toward comedian Kevin Hart, movie fans came to his defense as to why OP’s thoughts might be ‘misguided’ at most.

According to Reddit user u/whackamole123456, Hart is a “crappy actor”. They don’t understand why Hart is cast alongside well-established actors, nor do they love his acting methods. He felt like Hart’s acting is forced and should just be defined as a ‘b-rated actor’.

OP’s opinions towards Hart were well received on r/movies as it currently sits on 33k upvotes and has six silver, five helpful, and a “take my energy” award.

However, some fans tried to reason to OP why Hart tends to play certain roles repeatedly. Some compared Hart to Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves, and Ryan Reynolds. Just like Hart, these actors are also stuck playing certain roles as it’s what the fans want and what brings these production companies money.

Others argued that aside from him being “stuck in a box” for certain roles, he’s really easy to work with, hence why you see him cast with other A-list actors, such as in the modern reboot of Jumanji. One Reddit user who claimed to have worked with Hart in the past confirmed his professionalism and hardworking nature.

But let’s be real, even if Hart is stuck playing the ‘comedic sidekick’ in these films, he’s pretty likable. Don’t get me wrong, OP’s feelings are valid, especially thanks to the recent critical flop that was Me Time. But any time you watch Hart interact with the other actors in a high-budget Hollywood film, there is instant chemistry.