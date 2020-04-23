Watch: New On Netflix Trailer Teases All The Movies/TV Shows Coming In May

A trailer has been released for all of the wonderful delights that Netflix has in store for us next month, and with the global pandemic lockdown not looking like it’ll be lifted any time soon (regardless of the demands of selfish idiots), streaming services seem like they’ll continue to be essential.

In these trying times, a great deal of comedy is always welcome, and the available titles offer just that…

Space Force is a satirical workplace comedy riffing on Trump’s ludicrous desire to militarize space.

Season 2 of Dead to Me continues the black comedy about two women who meet in a group grief counseling session, one of whom was responsible for the death of the other’s husband.

The Lovebirds is a romcom about a couple who become embroiled in a murder mystery and endure a series of surreal encounters to clear their names.

A special interactive episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, a sitcom about a woman attempting to meet life with a positive outlook after spending 15 years in a doomsday cult, sees viewers able to make choices that unlock different story paths and outcomes, and will presumably be far less stress-inducing than Black Mirror’s similar experiment Bandersnatch.

The Half of It is a dramedy about an overachieving but isolated high schooler who agrees to write love letters for the girl a jock has feelings for, whom she also has a crush on, and hopefully won’t be just another rehash of Cyrano de Bergerac.

The Wrong Missy sees a man plan to get with the woman of his dreams at a work retreat, only to accidentally invite someone else with the same name, whereupon misunderstandings and hilarity ensue.

Plus, new stand up specials from Jerry Seinfeld and Patton Oswalt will debut.

Drama brings us All Day and a Night, where a young rapper convicted of murder during a gang war ends up in prison alongside his father, and thinks back over what happened to figure how he can move forward.

Season 3 of Dynasty brings more machinations among the scheming millionaires as they plot against and backstab each other for power.

Blood & Water is a South African series where a teenage girl investigates the identity of someone she suspects to be her sister, who was kidnapped at birth 17 years previously.

I’m No Longer Here follows a teenage immigrant dealing with loneliness and isolation after the death of his brother.

The Eddy sees a Parisian club owner dealing with the myriad issues of running the venue.

Sweet Magnolias, based on the series of romance novels of the same name, follows three best friends helping each other through the tribulations of life.

Hollywood is a post-World War II story where a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers are determined to make it big in Tinseltown no matter the cost.

Season 4 of Animal Kingdom continues the saga of a highly dysfunctional family of Southern Californian criminals.

Fifty Shades Freed concludes the dismal erotica trilogy with more selfishness and tin-eared dialogue.

Away from fiction we have The Big Flower Fight, a reality series about competing floral sculptors; season 3 of Magic for Humans, focusing on street magic and its craft; Trial by Media, detailing the development of real-life courtroom drama as entertainment; Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics, looking at the history of hallucinogenic drugs and their public perception; season 2 of Selling Sunset, where elite realtors move properties the likes of which us unwashed plebs can only dream of owning; season 3 of Somebody Feed Phil, a travel documentary series highlighting the cuisine of various major world cities; and a live concert of Ben Platt.

If you’re after something more exciting, finally arriving is the much-delayed Snowpiercer, a series based on the movie of the same name from Parasite‘s Bong Joon-ho, about the last remnants of humanity surviving an ice age aboard a perpetually moving train where a revolution over class inequality is brewing. Also available will be Deadpool 2, furthering the adventures of the Regenerating Degenerate as he attempts to save a teenage mutant from a time-travelling assassin and Pacific Rim: Uprising, where the monstrous kaiju return to wreak havoc on coastal cities and a new generation of mecha pilots must battle them.

Animated offerings, meanwhile, see the fifth and final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, where Adora and her friends must meet the encroaching threat of Horde Prime and his army; Dorohedoro, about a reptile-headed man attempting to uncover what happened to him in a post-apocalyptic world where sorcerers experiment on humans with their magic; and season 2 of Scissor Seven, about an amnesiac hairdresser doubling as a mediocre assassin with his scissors.

With movement outside our homes currently minimized and cinemas indefinitely closed, streaming services continue to keep us sane with rotating libraries of content, and Netflix certainly isn’t shirking its duties.