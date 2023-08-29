Netflix unveils first look at an incoming comic book reboot, even though the last reboot of the exact same property literally ended last week

Comic book adaptations continue dominating the cultural sphere, but nobody could have predicted that Netflix would be liberally dipping into the Archie back catalogue for inspiration, especially when the streaming service spent upwards of $30 million to acquire Mark Millar’s Millarworld to fairly disastrous results.

And yet, less than a week after Riverdale aired its final episode on the platform – with The CW’s reboot of the property existing as a Netflix original internationally due to the company’s one-day distribution deal with the network – the first poster for December’s The Archies has been revealed, with the powers-that-be clearly wasting no time in striking while the iron is at its hottest.

Set in the fictitious town of Riverdale during the 1960s – stop us if this sounds familiar – The Archies will feature a raft of local actors playing characters inspired by all of the usual suspects including Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, Dilton, and all the rest.

Presumably, the major difference this time around is that instead of being completely unhinged and batsh*t insane like Riverdale, The Archies will be a more faithful retelling of the source material bar the obvious differences that it’s poised to have a heavy musical element and be set in India.

Is the world ready for yet another iteration of an IP that quite literally wrapped up a seven-season run on the small screen last week? Well, we won’t be getting that answer for quite some time seeing as The Archies won’t be premiering on Netflix until Dec. 17.