The final season of the modern era’s most increasingly deranged comic book adaptation coming to Netflix this month

It takes a special kind of comic book adaptation to be designated as the most insane and outlandish currently in existence when The Boys is right there, but Homelander and the gang have absolutely nothing on Riverdale when it comes to throwing everything at the wall and not even caring if it sticks.

Certainly not one for the Archie purists, the show has been getting progressively more far-fetched and outright deranged across its seven-season existence, with many not prepared to bid farewell forever when the finale airs on The CW in just a couple of weeks.

Image: CW

As well as its home network, Riverdale has also weaponized Netflix to help cultivate its cult classic status, with subscribers left as entertained as they are perplexed by the string of nonsensical developments, bizarre subplots, and preposterous twists that have come to define the entire operation since it first decided to shrug its shoulders, throw caution to the wind, and become television’s living embodiment of the phrase “f*ck it.”

With that in mind, the good news for those patiently awaiting Riverdale‘s return to streaming with fresh episodes don’t have very long to wait, with August 31 having been carved out as the premiere date for the seventh and final season. That’s only eight days after it first airs on network television, a remarkably short turnaround in an age where on-demand platforms often have to wait months – if not years – to lay hands on prized episodic titles.

Whether you’re a fan or not, Riverdale should at least be commended for its unbridled embrace of being as bonkers as humanly possible.