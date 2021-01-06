Netflix Users Freaking Out Over Liam Neeson Movie That Was Just Added

The Netflix Top 10 most-watched list has become a safe haven for forgotten mid-level genre movies to find a whole new audience, while also hammering home that subscribers will check out anything, even if the reviews are terrible. Indeed, the fact that the biggest film on the platform last year also managed the unwanted distinction of claiming a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes just goes to show that there’s truly no accounting for personal taste.

Action thrillers have always been one of the most popular forms of filmmaking on any streaming service, because they deliver the sort of undemanding escapist entertainment ideally suited to whittling away a couple of hours at any point during the week. And as the genre’s resident grizzled badass, it wasn’t a surprise when Liam Neeson’s Unknown edged into the Top 10 almost as soon as it was added to the library.

The actor’s first collaboration with Non-Stop, Run All Night and The Commuter director Jaume-Collet Serra is more of a mystery than the relatively straightforward revenge films that followed, and based on the reactions you can see below, a lot of subscribers had completely overlooked one of the more forgotten entries in the leading man’s action-packed back catalogue.

can’t believe I’m still up, but I’m currently watching “unknown” on netflix really good movie — JJ (@OhMyGawd000) January 6, 2021

If you leave logic firmly at the door and completely switch off your brain before pressing play, then Unknown is definitely worth a watch for fans of both the actor and his subgenre of choice. Neeson is as reliable as ever as a doctor who can’t understand why his wife doesn’t recognize him and another man has assumed his identity, causing him to unravel a conspiracy that requires some massive narrative leaps of faith by the time the story reaches the third act. That being said, it’s a pretty fun ride throughout and as you can see, Netflix users seem to be loving it.