Home / movies

Netflix Users Are Freaking Out Over Nicolas Cage’s Wild New Movie

By 52 mins ago
x

Nicolas Cage has appeared in some wild movies in his time, but his newest film might just take the crown. After releasing on VOD last year, sci-fi martial arts flick Jiu Jitsu debuted on Netflix over the weekend, and subscribers have no idea what to make of it. It’s something that really needs to be seen to be believed, but suffice it to say, it involves Cage having a sword fight with an alien.

As it’s hard to ignore a once-in-a-lifetime pic like this one, Jiu Jitsu has raced up the rankings to become one of the most popular movies on Netflix in the US right now. You can probably guess, though, that it isn’t exactly a critical success, sitting at just 27% on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, folks are finding it highly entertaining all the same. Especially in a so-bad-it’s-good kind of way.

A cross between Mortal Kombat and Predator? Ok, that makes it sound better than it is.

We’re all Barry Allen.

Jiu Jitsu

Probably the best way to watch it, to be honest.

It’s certainly something.

Whatever you say about it, you have to admit it… happened.

Others, though, were not fans and pretty much consider it a sin that Jiu Jitsu even got made in the first place.

But hey, at least it’s got Cage in it. Plus Frank Grillo, even if he should have known better.

And here are some more reactions, just for good measure:

Jiu Jitsu

“Jiu Jitsu pits an ancient order of warriors against an alien invasion — yet despite that appealingly bizarre premise and a cast that includes Nicolas Cage and Tony Jaa, it’s the audience that loses.” That’s how the flick is summed up on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, as these tweets (mostly) show, general audiences are much more open to its wacky charms than critics. Indeed, its RT audience score is almost 50% higher than its Tomatometer, clocking in at 71%.

Tell us, though, have you dared to watch Jiu Jitsu on Netflix yet? If so, share your reactions in the usual place below.

Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...