Netflix Users Are Freaking Out Over Nicolas Cage’s Wild New Movie

Nicolas Cage has appeared in some wild movies in his time, but his newest film might just take the crown. After releasing on VOD last year, sci-fi martial arts flick Jiu Jitsu debuted on Netflix over the weekend, and subscribers have no idea what to make of it. It’s something that really needs to be seen to be believed, but suffice it to say, it involves Cage having a sword fight with an alien.

Stop what you're doing and watch Nicolas Cage sword fight an alien. Jiu Jitsu is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/uutj2eDH6A — Netflix (@netflix) March 21, 2021

As it’s hard to ignore a once-in-a-lifetime pic like this one, Jiu Jitsu has raced up the rankings to become one of the most popular movies on Netflix in the US right now. You can probably guess, though, that it isn’t exactly a critical success, sitting at just 27% on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, folks are finding it highly entertaining all the same. Especially in a so-bad-it’s-good kind of way.

Watching Jiu-jitsu with Nick Cage, on Netflix, and from the start it'll have you like pic.twitter.com/KPWdmMLmcp — Extremis/Kamikaze | Lord Iron Shogun 🥋 (@MainEventTV_AKA) March 22, 2021

A cross between Mortal Kombat and Predator? Ok, that makes it sound better than it is.

There are so many fantastic terrible movies on streaming services right now. I just watched Jiu Jitsu on Netflix and omg it’s like a cross between Mortal Kombat and Predator. — Silky Johnson (@AJCtown) March 21, 2021

I have alcohol and "Jiu Jitsu" starting Nicolas Cage is on Netflix, and there's not a damn thing you can do to stop me. — LMAO Drafthouse (@lmaodrafthouse) March 21, 2021

Just watched #jiujitsu on Netflix and well that was something. — JasonoftheDead 🧟🎬 (@jasonofthedead) March 21, 2021

I just watched #jiujitsu the movie with Nic Cage and…wow. That was a thing that happened. — Lee French (@AuthorLeeFrench) March 21, 2021

Others, though, were not fans and pretty much consider it a sin that Jiu Jitsu even got made in the first place.

The #Jiujitsumovie with Nick Cage is a damn HATE CRIME! — Maricela Reveles (@RevMiUp1) March 21, 2021

But hey, at least it’s got Cage in it. Plus Frank Grillo, even if he should have known better.

I get Cage being here. I get Tony Jaa being here. But I can’t believe that THIS was the best option for Frank Grillo at the time. #JiuJitsu — 24panelspersecond (@24panels) February 6, 2021

JIU-JITSU is now on Netflix! LET’S GOOOOO — The Blair Vic Project (@VeeSquared92) March 22, 2021

Oh hell yes JIU JITSU is on Netflix — Max: Caravan of Courage (@DieRobinsonDie) March 21, 2021

might I recommend Jiu Jitsu, the new addition to Netflix where Nic Cage battles space invaders? — Matt Betz (@IAmMattBetz) March 21, 2021

If you're a lover of Ancient movies like; IP MAN,ONG BAK and others,then you're gonna love this movie"JIUJITSU" on Netflix…Movie is mad. — A New Nigeria 🇳🇬We Want,Yes We Can✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 (@sundayikale) March 21, 2021

“Jiu Jitsu pits an ancient order of warriors against an alien invasion — yet despite that appealingly bizarre premise and a cast that includes Nicolas Cage and Tony Jaa, it’s the audience that loses.” That’s how the flick is summed up on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, as these tweets (mostly) show, general audiences are much more open to its wacky charms than critics. Indeed, its RT audience score is almost 50% higher than its Tomatometer, clocking in at 71%.

