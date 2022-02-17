Netflix users going wild for ‘Wu Assassins’ movie ‘Fistful of Vengeance’

Now that Netflix’s Fistful of Vengeance has hit the streaming platform, fans of the martial arts throwback film, a spinoff of the series Wu Assassins, are going wild over the return of some of their favorite characters.

Among those celebrating the film’s release on Twitter were some of its stars.

Lewis Tan, who plays Lu Xin Lee, hyped fans up by saying he doesn’t know karate, but he knows “karazyy.”

I don’t know karate but I know karazyy, grab your popcorn and nunchucks it’s about to get wild. #FistfulofVengeance @netflix STREAMING NOW! https://t.co/E9E1dIzRm0 — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) February 17, 2022

Pearl Thusi, who plays Zama in the film, poured her gratitude onto the fans on the social media platform for all their “AMAZING LOVE AND SUPPORT!!!”

FISTFUL OF VENGEANCE IS OUT ON NETFLIX! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THE AMAZING LOVE AND SUPPORT!!! 👊🏽🔥 #FistfulofVengeance #WuAssassins pic.twitter.com/5S79m1fnsb — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) February 17, 2022

Twitterers reveled in Tan’s martial arts double whammy, with the actor having starred in both Wu Assassins and last year’s Mortal Kombat.

Yall. OMG. @TheLewisTan is in the movie. Give me a moment to compose myself. *Not me fangirling after Mortal Combat* The talent in this movie is INSANE, just like the series, you're in for a good time. @NetflixWatchClb @NetflixSA #WuAssassins #FistfulofVengeance pic.twitter.com/ePrLnMG3I5 — ♡ Shazz Winchester #WatchGoodAnime ZA ♡ (@ShazzWinchester) February 17, 2022

Can we take a moment to give @TheLewisTan kudos for not only the martial arts skills he possesses but being in the The Highly action packed #fistfulofvengeance and #MortalKombat– dude, I would be honored to face you with training swords one day- and dont hold back — Leon (@Genji_bow) February 17, 2022

Other fans were over the moon at Thusi’s return to the franchise.

One Twitter user was elated at the return of the Triads lieutenant fans love to hate, JuJu Chan’s Zan.

The scream I SCROME WHEN I SAW ZAN I HATE HER BUT THAT'S MY GIRL I LOVE HER #FistfulOfVengeance — bee™️ · lu xin's pr manager (@morozovasslag) February 17, 2022

The plot point that got the most buzz, though, was undoubtedly the roller coaster ride that was the romance between Zama and Lu.

Zama and Lu are such a badass couple I’m obsessed #FistfulofVengeance — amy ॐ | euphoria era (@Amypers__) February 17, 2022

ZAMA AND LU XIN ALREADY OWN MY ASS #FistfulOfVengeance — bee™️ · lu xin's pr manager (@morozovasslag) February 17, 2022

ZAMA AND LU XIN LOVERS TO ENEMIES TEAS I'M DEAD #FistfulOfVengeance — bee™️ · lu xin's pr manager (@morozovasslag) February 17, 2022

Fistful of Vengeance brings superpowered assassins, global-level stakes, mind-blowing special effects, explosions, and a buffet of hand-to-hand combat from some of the same creators as the Wu Assassins series, including director Roel Reiné, and writers Cameron Litvack, Jessica Chou, and Yalun Tu.

Though there have long been rumors of a second season of the series, Netflix has yet to announce either the show’s cancelation or renewal. So depending on how good the film does, perhaps it could spur the saga to continue in episodic format.

Watch Fistful of Vengeance on Netflix now.