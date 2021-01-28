Home / movies

Netflix Users Are Loving Wesley Snipes’ New Movie

A quick glance at the Netflix Top 10 most-watched list would make it abundantly clear that subscribers enjoy switching off their brains and digging into a formulaic actioner. Over the last week alone, we’ve seen Jason Statham’s Homefront, Anthony Mackie’s Outside the Wire and Russell Crowe’s The Next Three Days all post very strong showings, but the success of Cut Throat City has been surprising even by the streaming service’s standards.

Directed by the multi-talented Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, better known as Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, the heist thriller marks the rapper, producer, actor, writer and director’s third feature behind the camera after throwback fantasy martial arts film The Man with the Iron Fists and musical drama Love Beats Rhymes. It follows four friends who band together to pull off a robbery in post-Katrina New Orleans, but there are inevitably plenty of obstacles thrown in their way.

Cut Throat City scored decent reviews from critics when it was initially released in August of last year and currently holds a 70% score on Rotten Tomatoes. And as you can tell from the reactions below, plenty of Netflix subscribers are getting a real kick out of the movie.

Cut Throat City

However, it isn’t all good news, and there seems to be quite a few people blasting Cut Throat City, especially when it comes to some sizeable plot holes and the general formulaic nature of the plot, which is to be expected when the heist thriller has been done to death a thousand times over.

Cut Throat City has already performed a lot better on Netflix than anyone could have possibly predicted, so a bit of criticism isn’t going to have much of an impact, especially since most people seem to be really digging it.

