Netflix Users Are Loving Wesley Snipes’ New Movie

A quick glance at the Netflix Top 10 most-watched list would make it abundantly clear that subscribers enjoy switching off their brains and digging into a formulaic actioner. Over the last week alone, we’ve seen Jason Statham’s Homefront, Anthony Mackie’s Outside the Wire and Russell Crowe’s The Next Three Days all post very strong showings, but the success of Cut Throat City has been surprising even by the streaming service’s standards.

Directed by the multi-talented Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, better known as Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, the heist thriller marks the rapper, producer, actor, writer and director’s third feature behind the camera after throwback fantasy martial arts film The Man with the Iron Fists and musical drama Love Beats Rhymes. It follows four friends who band together to pull off a robbery in post-Katrina New Orleans, but there are inevitably plenty of obstacles thrown in their way.

Cut Throat City scored decent reviews from critics when it was initially released in August of last year and currently holds a 70% score on Rotten Tomatoes. And as you can tell from the reactions below, plenty of Netflix subscribers are getting a real kick out of the movie.

Cut throat city on Netflix! Watched it today and it’s soo good. The ending threw me so if you watch it, tell me what you think lol — TiaTheMelaninGoddess (@TiasROGUE) January 28, 2021

Cut throat city on Netflix is good asf 💯 — #6:15 ひ (@mmp2x) January 28, 2021

Cut throat city on netflix, highly recommend. — S (@sahiraam__) January 28, 2021

Cut Throat City on Netflix was really good and it was in NOLA. — Leeona (@TaiSoBoojie) January 28, 2021

Cut Throat City on Netflix was smoove asl man. Y’all need to watch that shit. A lot of lessons in it for us. — CEO🔌 (@JaylenHTV) January 27, 2021

CUT THROAT CITY 10/10 RECOMMEND ON NETFLIX…thank me later💯❤️ — THE REAPER 🥀 (@IsaiahM12345) January 27, 2021

@SnipeWesly I loved your new movie on Netflix CUT THROAT CITY! I’m actually rewatching BLADE the original numero uno on hbo max and the characterize it as horror? Ok 👌 — cjh3148330 (@cjh3148330) January 27, 2021

Cut throat city on Netflix is actually really good. I’m jii confused at the ending tho 🥴 but whatever 🤷🏽‍♀️😭 — 🦋™️Boujie™️🦋 (@_LifeAsDani) January 27, 2021

However, it isn’t all good news, and there seems to be quite a few people blasting Cut Throat City, especially when it comes to some sizeable plot holes and the general formulaic nature of the plot, which is to be expected when the heist thriller has been done to death a thousand times over.

DO NOT, I REPEAT, DO NOT WATCH “CUT THROAT CITY” ON NETFLIX! I mean support RZA and all. But the worst NO accent/slang attempts in history. — En Smith (@En_Smith) January 28, 2021

Cut throat city is the worst Netflix movie I’ve ever seen 🥴 like what. They had all these big time actors but the movie literally made no sense. — Sheike 💛 🇯🇲 (@mandownnn__) January 28, 2021

Cut throat city on Netflix is bad like dudes doing a robbery with sheer stocking caps on 😂😂 — Bomb_DOM 🌷 (@Dominique_paige) January 28, 2021

Tried to give Cut Throat City a chance and I’m suing Netflix now — Cč (@christinaloel) January 27, 2021

cut throat city on netflix was not good but not bad.. but bad — 🌪 (@dajaeeee) January 27, 2021

Cut Throat City has already performed a lot better on Netflix than anyone could have possibly predicted, so a bit of criticism isn’t going to have much of an impact, especially since most people seem to be really digging it.