Netflix Users Praising Dave Bautista For His Army Of The Dead Performance

No one can deny that Netflix’s Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder in his purest form. Sure, he carved out the early days of the DCEU in his own image, but he was often fighting a battle of some kind against studio execs and wasn’t exactly let off the leash to make the movies he wanted to.

Being handed complete creative freedom by the streaming service, though, has allowed Snyder to deliver a film that’s a total blast throughout, with leading man Dave Bautista showing that he can carry a blockbuster with ease after years spent in supporting roles or as part of ensembles. True, Army of the Dead focuses on a group of mercenaries and thieves, but Bautista is very much the lead and he’s been finding a lot of praise from folks online, as you can see below.

Looking at Dave Bautista’s amazing performance in Army of the Dead, I’m getting second hand embarrassment thinking about how all the MCU has this man doing is talking about having sensitive nipples and standing so still he turns invisible… — 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 of the Dead (@theSNYDERVERSE) May 21, 2021

In terms of acting, Dave Bautista is probably the best wrestler turned actor (imo). Kills it every role I’ve ever seen him in. — MattWillPost (@MattPostSaysHi) May 22, 2021

Really looking forward to seeing Dave Bautista in more things, he's been really good in a lot of movies but he was particularly great in Army of the Dead. pic.twitter.com/Nh3qb8D0Sf — Michael (@JokerCritic) May 21, 2021

This was so amazing. A visual masterpiece with some great storytelling and characters(something @ZackSnyder is always good at delivering). The Dream Lens looks great. Also, @DaveBautista’s performance was unbelievably amazing and emotional. #ArmyOfTheDead #ZackSnyder https://t.co/a8OsnLzETt — Calum W. Canavan (@CalumWalton) May 21, 2021

Loved #ArmyOfTheDead Totally enjoyed it!! And I have to say….what an amazing performance by @DaveBautista 🙏 and the others did fantastic as well. @ZackSnyder is living in his prime A+. Highly Recommended 🔥 — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 (@Itssan17) May 22, 2021

my current performance of the year is Dave Bautista in Army of the Dead. the way he's able to convey utter devastation and mourning is unspeakably heartbreaking. he's such a soft and vulnerable performer. has one of the bleakest reaction shots I can remember seeing in a movie — Logan🏳️‍🌈 (@LoganKenny1) May 22, 2021

Sobbing watching #ArmyOfTheDeadNetflix – @DaveBautista is just so good. I’m only 8 minutes in – my goodness!!! — Vera Sweeney (@VeraSweeney) May 21, 2021

An original piece, uncompromising & completely unapologetic @ZackSnyder. This was so much fun to watch & compelling with so much unexpected heartfelt moments. @DaveBautista easily gives his strongest performance so far.

Definitely worth a watch.#ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/BsuprjMc2o — Dane (@AlrightOldSport) May 21, 2021

Really enjoyed #ArmyOfTheDead. Generally don’t love zombie stuff because of how crushingly depressing & hopeless it is but @DaveBautista adds tons of heart. After this, GOTG, BR2049… it’s clear he has a LOT more talent than he’s had chances to show. Give the man more lead roles! — Aram Jabbari (@aramjabbari) May 22, 2021

Just watched #ArmyOfTheDead Absolutely 100% thoroughly enjoyed it. @DaveBautista and the rest of the cast were all fantastic. pic.twitter.com/fGUKWza3cQ — Serev (@Serevarno) May 22, 2021

New Army Of The Dead Photos Tease Zack Snyder's Zombie Movie 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While it’s not as if the former wrestler is going to win any awards for his work here, he does indeed do a great job as the heart of the film and the most well developed character. Army of the Dead gives him a solid chance to show off his acting chops and reveal some sides to him that we typically don’t get to see in his other projects.

That being said, the entire cast is terrific, from top to bottom, and though the acting isn’t exactly one of the film’s selling points, it certainly helps that Snyder assembled such a strong group of performers to bring his vision to life. But tell us, did you enjoy Dave Bautista’s work in Army of the Dead? Let us know in the usual place down below.