Netflix Users Freaking Out Over Keanu Reeves Movie That Was Just Added

Netflix just added a new Keanu Reeves movie this month which has headed straight into the Top 10 most-watched chart on the streamer. That sounds like a great endorsement of the film. After all, if loads of folks are checking it out, it must be pretty good, right? Well, not quite. The movie in question is 2015’s thriller Knock Knock, and those that have seen the pic are now sharing their bemused reactions to it on social media.

As directed by Eli Roth, Knock Knock stars Reeves as a happily married father who’s visited by two stranded young women (Lorenza Izzo and Ana de Armas) when his family is away and invites them in to use his Wi-Fi. This random act of kindness, however, proves to be his undoing, as the girls go about seducing him and wrecking every aspect of his idyllic life.

To reveal anymore would spoil the story, but suffice it to say, it’s the sort of film that needs to be seen to be believed. And here are just some of the reactions from those who accidentally stumbled onto Knock Knock on Netflix and now have to live with the consequences….

Yooo “Knock Knock” on Netflix with Keanu Reeves is wild af. I’m lost for words🤭 — Blessed_Boi (@Naroiv) November 3, 2020

Just watched the movie Knock Knock with Keanu Reeves Moral of the story: Don't watch the movie Knock Knock with Keanu Reeves… — David Willsey FF (@willson8tor) November 3, 2020

That new movie ‘Knock Knock’ on Netflix with Keanu Reeves was complete trash & I’m mad I watched the whole thing lol 10/10 do NOT recommend . — QUEEN C 💋 (@QueenC____) November 3, 2020

#Nowwatching Knock Knock with #KeanuReeves! This is a crazy movie! — Don't Ask (@Dont_Ask_Me_Pls) November 3, 2020

Just watched #knockknock with Keanu reeves and wtf 😂😂 — Marquis (@41heis) November 3, 2020

This Keanu Reeves movie, Knock Knock, is so agitating I can’t even finish it. — 🎃🅴🅻🅻🅴🎃 (@slowtotweet) November 3, 2020

i watched knock knock, the movie with keanu reeves… what the hell was that — rosyln (@bellaschevy) November 2, 2020

That movie knock knock is old & possibly one of Keanu Reeves worst movies 🥴 — Meeks World (@Meekaliciouz) November 3, 2020

ok that knock knock movie on netflix with keanu reeves was messed up. 🤦🏽‍♀️ — 𝕓𝕒𝕓𝕪.🌺 (@mermaidlea) November 2, 2020

Knock Knock on Netflix is the dumbest movie I've watched this year. They had my man Keanue looking stupid. — Bella Noir Rose (@rareblackrose) November 3, 2020

Omggggg they added my fucking movie KNOCK KNOCK to Netflix 😂😂. This my shit dawg. — ♡ (@theboldestbitch) November 3, 2020

I’m watching the movie Knock Knock on Netflix rn and….my anxiety is acting up hahaha this movie is so terrible oh god it’s so stressful. — Aimee 🎃 (@aimeehadgins) November 3, 2020

Knock knock on Netflix is fucken crazy yo 😭😭😂 — D. Armando (@diegocervante11) November 3, 2020

Knock knock on Netflix is wild 😂 — that’s so latiah (@lalalatiah) November 3, 2020

Knock Knock on Netflix the most fucked up shit I’ve seen — LUVV-TOMM 💖💞 (@TOMM1CASH) November 3, 2020

Aye this movie Knock Knock on Netflix wild 🤣 — SIERRA (@Sosierraaaa) November 3, 2020

On paper, Knock Knock has a lot going for it, with Reeves in the lead and Roth in the director’s chair. It’s also Ana de Armas’ very first English language film, serving as her big break in Hollywood ahead of the movies that really launched her career like Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out. And yet it’s critically panned, with just 37% on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critical consensus reads: “Knock Knock brings a lot of talent to bear on its satirical approach to torture horror, but not effectively enough to overcome its repetitive story or misguidedly campy tone.”

If you feel brave enough, you can watch Knock Knock on Netflix now.