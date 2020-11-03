Home / movies

Netflix Users Freaking Out Over Keanu Reeves Movie That Was Just Added

By 1 hour ago
x

Netflix just added a new Keanu Reeves movie this month which has headed straight into the Top 10 most-watched chart on the streamer. That sounds like a great endorsement of the film. After all, if loads of folks are checking it out, it must be pretty good, right? Well, not quite. The movie in question is 2015’s thriller Knock Knock, and those that have seen the pic are now sharing their bemused reactions to it on social media.

As directed by Eli Roth, Knock Knock stars Reeves as a happily married father who’s visited by two stranded young women (Lorenza Izzo and Ana de Armas) when his family is away and invites them in to use his Wi-Fi. This random act of kindness, however, proves to be his undoing, as the girls go about seducing him and wrecking every aspect of his idyllic life.

To reveal anymore would spoil the story, but suffice it to say, it’s the sort of film that needs to be seen to be believed. And here are just some of the reactions from those who accidentally stumbled onto Knock Knock on Netflix and now have to live with the consequences….

Lost for words.

There’s an important moral here.

10/10, would NOT recommend.

It’s a crazy movie!

Those three letters sum up all our thoughts.

Couldn’t even finish it.

That’s what we’re all asking.

Knock Knock

Sorry, Keanu, it’s one of your worst.

That was messed up.

And here are a few more, just for good measure:

On paper, Knock Knock has a lot going for it, with Reeves in the lead and Roth in the director’s chair. It’s also Ana de Armas’ very first English language film, serving as her big break in Hollywood ahead of the movies that really launched her career like Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out. And yet it’s critically panned, with just 37% on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critical consensus reads: “Knock Knock brings a lot of talent to bear on its satirical approach to torture horror, but not effectively enough to overcome its repetitive story or misguidedly campy tone.”

If you feel brave enough, you can watch Knock Knock on Netflix now.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...