Netflix Subscribers Are Loving Dan Stevens In Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga

Netflix dropped their latest original movie yesterday – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Sagaa musical comedy based on the real-life annual European competition. Starring, co-written and produced by Will Ferrell, the film’s been splitting critics and viewers alike, with some loving it and some hating it. But, whatever side of the divide they fall on, everyone seems to be in agreement that Dan Stevens is having the time of his life in it.

The British actor stars very against type as Alexander Lemtov, the flamboyant Russian rock star who’s the main rival of eponymous Icelandic singing sibling duo Fire Saga, as played by Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. Stevens gives a larger-than-life performance in the role, and Netflix fans are loving it.

Here are just a few of the responses to Stevens’ OTT turn in the movie going around on social media:

He’s pretty much perfect.

“Dan Stevens was the best.”

“A bastard for the ages.”

He’s a show-stealer!

Is this the height of Dan Stevens’ career right here?

Stevens will now be out with a back injury after carrying Eurovision single-handedly.

It’s the role of his life.

If you’ve seen Eurovision and are looking for more of Dan Stevens’ projects to watch, you can find The Guest elsewhere on Netflix. The horror/thriller was the star’s first big break outside of Downton Abbey and sees him play a charming yet dangerous soldier.

Disney Plus users can also catch the Beauty and the Beast remake in which he stars as the Beast himself, while over on Hulu, you can view all three seasons of FX’s trippy Marvel series Legion, featuring Stevens as Professor X’s son. Meanwhile, he’s next appearing in The Rental, the directorial debut of Dave Franco.

Be sure to let us know what you thought of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – and Stevens’ performance in it – in the comments section below.

