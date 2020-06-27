Netflix dropped their latest original movie yesterday – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, a musical comedy based on the real-life annual European competition. Starring, co-written and produced by Will Ferrell, the film’s been splitting critics and viewers alike, with some loving it and some hating it. But, whatever side of the divide they fall on, everyone seems to be in agreement that Dan Stevens is having the time of his life in it.

The British actor stars very against type as Alexander Lemtov, the flamboyant Russian rock star who’s the main rival of eponymous Icelandic singing sibling duo Fire Saga, as played by Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. Stevens gives a larger-than-life performance in the role, and Netflix fans are loving it.

Here are just a few of the responses to Stevens’ OTT turn in the movie going around on social media:

I am enjoying @netflix Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga a little bit too much. Dan Stevens is sending me — Pop&Fizz! Podcast (@FizzPopcast) June 26, 2020

He’s pretty much perfect.

Dan Stevens plays a Russian pop star in the Netflix EuroVision movie and it's weirdly convincing. His accent isn't perfect but he's still pretty much perfect. — Havlabar Alexander (@ThatchEffendi) June 26, 2020

“Dan Stevens was the best.”

OK SO: I really enjoyed the film. It was inaccurate in parts but this isn’t a film made for us, it’s made for the average viewer. I can see the casual viewer enjoying it. Dan Stevens was the best. stan Alexander Lemtov x — livvy🦋 | blm (@liv_liv_liv__) June 26, 2020

“A bastard for the ages.”

I can’t lie, Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga made me smile. So many cameos & Easter eggs for Eurovision fans + Dan Stevens’ Russian lothario is a bastard for the ages. That said, both Natasia & Jamie Demetriou show up for seconds at a time & basically steal the movie. pic.twitter.com/wXbN1cHw4s — Chris Blohm (@chrisblohm) June 26, 2020

He’s a show-stealer!

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” on @Netflix_CA is *extremely Alexander Lemtov voice* not my favourite, but shout-out to Croatia, the entire 🔥 soundtrack, and Dan Stevens forever stealing the show pic.twitter.com/3xYoxNvFX4 — Nives Hajdin (@nivosupremo) June 26, 2020

Is this the height of Dan Stevens’ career right here?

Stevens will now be out with a back injury after carrying Eurovision single-handedly.

just as I thought. mr dan stevens carried that entire movie on his back x — laura 🦇 (@lauzewesty) June 26, 2020

It’s the role of his life.

I'm going to go so far as to say, I kinda loved it. The soundtrack is amazing and I need to hear more from 21st Century Viking. Ohh and Dan Stevens is in the role of his life! pic.twitter.com/b4UqawfDkg — Aisling Ní Ghallachóir #BLM 🧛‍♀️ (@lingading79) June 26, 2020

If you’ve seen Eurovision and are looking for more of Dan Stevens’ projects to watch, you can find The Guest elsewhere on Netflix. The horror/thriller was the star’s first big break outside of Downton Abbey and sees him play a charming yet dangerous soldier.

Disney Plus users can also catch the Beauty and the Beast remake in which he stars as the Beast himself, while over on Hulu, you can view all three seasons of FX’s trippy Marvel series Legion, featuring Stevens as Professor X’s son. Meanwhile, he’s next appearing in The Rental, the directorial debut of Dave Franco.

