Netflix’s Biggest-Ever Movie Is Now Streaming

The battle for eyeballs between the two biggest streaming services in the business is on, with Disney Plus Day promising a raft of major announcements concerning the platform’s upcoming slate of projects, which includes plenty from some serious heavy hitters including the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.

Not to be outdone, Netflix has only gone and debuted its single most expensive original feature film ever, with Red Notice now available to watch wherever you may be. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot headline the $200 million action comedy, which is well-placed to smash viewership records.

Red Notice might not be faring too well with critics and the moment, where it currently sits on a Rotten Tomatoes score below 50%, but the audience rating is virtually guaranteed to end up much higher. History has shown that Netflix subscribers love big stars and bigger action, and Rawson Marshall Thurber’s latest delivers that in spades.

As a live event, a lot of people will be clearing time in their schedules to see what Disney Plus Day has to offer, but millions will nonetheless end up circling right back around to Red Notice eventually, which is set to provide ideal Friday night entertainment for millions of fans all around the world.