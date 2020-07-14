Netflix Content Drought Comes To An End With 3 New Titles Added Today

Netflix typically has a rolling release schedule, with new additions coming to the streaming giant’s library every day, but for the last few days there’s been an unusual break with routine.

Since last Friday, which saw the release of Charlize Theron-starring superpowered action movie The Old Guard amongst other things, Netflix has taken a long weekend off and not added any fresh movies and TV shows to its catalogue. The drought comes to an end today, though, with July 14th bringing the following three new titles:

The Business of Drugs (Limited Series)

On est ensemble / We Are One (2020)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020)

The Business of Drugs is a new six-part documentary series that aims to examine the long history of America’s “war on drugs.” On est ensemble/We Are One, meanwhile, is a French docu-movie following a group of activists who participate in a music video. And finally, New Zealand comic Urzila Carlson stars in her latest stand-up special, Overqualified Loser.

All are Netflix exclusives and, though they might not be the most high-profile of releases, they serve as an important end to the lack of content we’ve had over the past few days. And the good news is, for the rest of the week, things are back to normal, culminating in much-anticipated fantasy series Cursed debuting on Friday. A feminist reimagining of the Arthurian legends, 13 Reasons Why‘s Katherine Langford stars as Nimue who, in this telling, is the one who wields Excalibur and saves Camelot.

Other notable releases coming over the next few days include thriller Fatal Affair starring Omar Epps and Nia Long, dropping Thursday, and as for old movies coming back to the service, 2005’s version of Pride & Prejudice, featuring Keira Knightley, is added the same day. On Saturday, meanwhile, 2004’s The Notebook, the classic romantic drama led by Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, returns after previously being removed.

What are you planning on watching on Netflix today and for the rest of the week, though? Join the conversation in the comments section and let us know.