An Unfortunate Netflix Content Drought Has Just Begun

Netflix remains the most popular streaming service because it’s consistently updated with a healthy mix of well-known films and shows alongside underrated cult classics and hidden gems. There’s really no better place to build up a list of content you’re dying to binge and then get hit with another truckload of top-tier stuff to ensure you’re never without something to watch. Every day or so, Netflix ensures they add at least one or two new things (and often much more) to keep us all on our toes, but we’re currently in a short but unusual drought over the next handful of days.

Beginning today, the service won’t receive any new content drops until July 14th, which will bring us the addition of two documentaries and a stand-up special. Luckily, things will pick back up from there with plenty of cool movies and series hitting throughout the remainder of the month.

Though the dearth of new entertainment may be unfortunate for some who have already consumed most of what Netflix has to offer, it’ll provide an opportunity for many hardcore binge-watchers to catch up on some shows and films before anything else comes along.

Thankfully, there are a whole lot of fresh additions on Netflix that you’ll want to check out if you haven’t already. Most recently, Charlize Theron’s new action flick The Old Guard has been doing quite well for itself, dominating the Top 10 list and holding a solid 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. If you’re looking for some bloody violence and exciting thrills, you could do a whole lot worse than this balls-to-the-wall adventure about immortal mercenaries.

If that’s not your cup of tea, then you can always head through here to see some of the other things that Netflix has already added during July and get a glimpse at what to expect later in the month. And, of course, be sure to stay tuned for additional updates on what else is coming soon.