Netflix Announces More New Movies And TV Shows For July

The streaming wars may have recently been kicked up a notch with the addition of new combatants like Disney Plus and HBO Max, but with over 180 million subscribers worldwide, it looks like Netflix‘s position at the top of the tree is virtually unassailable.

It helps that they seem to have a bottomless pit of cash that allows them to fund mega-budget original projects like Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Michael Bay’s 6 Underground alongside acquiring the streaming rights to countless other movies and TV shows, and while the focus has been shifting more and more towards in-house content in recent years, there’s no sign of them abandoning their well-established and massively successful strategy just yet.

There are already some buzz-worthy additions coming to Netflix next month like the highly-anticipated second season of The Umbrella Academy, acclaimed basketball docu-series The Last Dance and a sequel to the inexplicably popular The Kissing Booth, but several more new titles have been announced that also look set to generate plenty of interest.

Among them is original fantasy series Cursed, which offers a new twist on the legend of King Arthur, meta comedy Killing Hasselhoff starring the man himself alongside Ken Jeong, Ben Affleck’s critically-acclaimed The Town, fairy tale reboot Red Riding Hood and How Do You Know, the 2010 romantic box office bomb that marked the final starring role of Jack Nicholson’s legendary career.

For the full list of what’s been announced for July so far, see below:

July 1st Abby Hatcher (Season 1) – Animated kids series (32 episodes) about a young girl and her fuzzy friend heading out on adventures.

– Animated kids series (32 episodes) about a young girl and her fuzzy friend heading out on adventures. Anne Frank – Parallel Stories (2019) – Helen Mirren narrates various stories of women that survived the holocaust.

– Helen Mirren narrates various stories of women that survived the holocaust. A Thousand Words (2012) – Eddie Murphy comedy.

– Eddie Murphy comedy. A Touch of Green (Season 1) – Taiwanese war drama series telling the story of pilots and their families in WW2.

– Taiwanese war drama series telling the story of pilots and their families in WW2. Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season Two) N – More animated adventures with the clever monkey.

– More animated adventures with the clever monkey. Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Killing Hasselhoff (2017) – Ken Jeoung and David himself star in this comedy about a nightclub owner resorting to desperate measures in order to pay off a loan shark.

– Ken Jeoung and David himself star in this comedy about a nightclub owner resorting to desperate measures in order to pay off a loan shark. Patriots Day (2016) – Mark Wahlberg stars as a Boston police officer who was active during the real-world events of the Boston Marathon Bomber.

– Mark Wahlberg stars as a Boston police officer who was active during the real-world events of the Boston Marathon Bomber. Red Riding Hood (2011) – Horror retelling of the classic kids tale starring Amanda Seyfried.

– Horror retelling of the classic kids tale starring Amanda Seyfried. Sucker Punch (2011) – A girl heads into an alternative reality as she plans her escape. Directed and written by Zack Snyder.

– A girl heads into an alternative reality as she plans her escape. Directed and written by Zack Snyder. The Town (2010) – Oscar-nominated movie from Ben Affleck starring himself, Rebecca Hall and Jon Hamm. Follows the planning of a new job by a notorious thief.

– Oscar-nominated movie from Ben Affleck starring himself, Rebecca Hall and Jon Hamm. Follows the planning of a new job by a notorious thief. Under the Riccione Sun (2020) N – Italian romantic teenage drama movie.

– Italian romantic teenage drama movie. Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15) N – A reboot of the classic series where it looks into several unsolved cases. Produced by the same team behind Stranger Things.

– A reboot of the classic series where it looks into several unsolved cases. Produced by the same team behind Stranger Things. Winchester (2018) – Helen Mirren stars in this biopic of the firearm heiress Sarah Winchester. July 3rd Cable Girls (Season 5B) N – The final episodes of the Spanish period drama series about phone operators in Madrid.

– The final episodes of the Spanish period drama series about phone operators in Madrid. Desperados (2020) N – Comedy directed by LP starring Anna Camp.

– Comedy directed by LP starring Anna Camp. JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N – The Grudge is rebooted into a serialized Japanese format.

– The Grudge is rebooted into a serialized Japanese format. The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N – Reboot of the classic kids series. July 4th Hook (Season 1) – Weekly K-drama series starts on Netflix

July 5th The Underclass (Season 1) – Weekly K-drama high school drama. July 7th How Do You Know (2010) – Ensemble rom-com featuring Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, Owen Wilson and Jack Nicholson. July 8th Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N – Documentary on a well-known Puerto Rican television personality.

– Documentary on a well-known Puerto Rican television personality. Stateless (Limited Series) N – New Australian limited series starring Yvonne Strahovski about a detention center. July 9th Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1) N – Originally timed for the Olympics, this anime series follows different families following earthquakes. July 10th Hello Ninja (Season 3) N – More adventures with Wesley and Georgie in this animated kids series.

– More adventures with Wesley and Georgie in this animated kids series. The Old Guard (2020) N – Netflix’s big action blockbuster for the summer from Charlize Theron. July 19th The Last Dance (Limited Series) – EPSN docu-series on the Chicago Bulls during the 80s and 90s featuring Michael Jordan. July 24th The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) N – The sequel to the wildly successful teen romantic comedy. July 31st The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) N – The long-awaited second season of the superhero series, The Umbrella Academy.

The restrictions put in place by the Coronavirus pandemic may be easing slowly but surely, but things won’t be going back to the way they were for a while yet, and whatever your preferences, it looks like July will offer more than enough new titles, returning favorites, cult classics and curiosities on Netflix to keep you occupied for at least a few more weeks.