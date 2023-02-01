Netflix’s divisive culture clash comedy claims instant heritage in the streaming top 10

There’s nothing Netflix loves more than an overly stacked cast for a comedy film, with an almost entirely forgettable everything else. Their latest attempt to cover every possible demographic in a fun culture clash style has been mostly panned, but has not struggled on their charts.

You People deploys the comedic talents of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, all for a sum total of mostly banal social commentary and occasionally decent jokes. Despite the middling reception, it has seen an excellent viewership on its Netflix debut.

Within its first week, it has taken the number one spot on Netflix’s charts with an impressive 55 million hours viewed as it laughs past Glass Onion well past a full month on the service. The week has been mostly one of low viewership for Netflix, with just one other movie cracking over 10 million hours.

Reading too deeply into the film, it does seem like another very quick Netflix comedy without much personality. Much like a fantasy football team, you can have a series of excellent individuals with immense talent, but together they’re nothing if you don’t know how to direct them to success.

Netflix’s overall output is very factory-like, with a new product pumped out every week, almost always to be forgotten by the next week’s drop. The Rotten Tomatoes score for You People is just 45 percent, which lets you know exactly how “meh” it all is.

Louis-Dreyfus at very least is continuing to make it clear she’s had the most successful post-Seinfeld career, although it’s hardly the toughest competition.

You People is available to stream on Netflix.