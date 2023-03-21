Netflix’s hard-hitting new crime story atones for the sins of the father on the Top 10 in 58 countries

It doesn’t matter when it premieres, what country it hails from, or what the critics say, a hard-hitting thriller that can only be found on Netflix is all but guaranteed to at the very least tickle the upper echelons of the streaming service’s most-watched charts, with In His Shadow the second to do so in 24 hours.

Per FlixPatrol, the French-language thriller predicated on a twisted family dynamic has become a proud resident of the Top 10 in a mighty 58 countries around the world, planting it firmly as the fifth top-viewed feature on a worldwide scale. That makes it the second international smash hit in quick succession following Belgium’s Noise, with all seven of the platform’s current most popular films all produced exclusively in-house.

via Netflix

At a brief and propulsive 88 minutes, director Marc Fouchard’s In His Shadow doesn’t waste a single breath, adding a layer of immediacy and urgency to the proceedings that ensures the narrative is always moving forward. The plot finds Adama – who lost his sight as a child – plunged into tragedy when his father suddenly dies.

From there, he ends up on the wrong side of his half-brother Ibrahim, who has a reputation as someone not to be messed with. The fractured siblings end up being drawn into each other’s orbit as a result of their old man’s passing, but there’s going to be plenty of fireworks along the way as the sins of the father end up being passed down to the sons to deal with.