Netflix’s new psychological thriller uncovers secrets that were better off buried on the Top 10 in 56 nations

Strangely enough, even though we’re barely even towards the back-end of March, Netflix has already released two original movies called Noise this year, as well as Noah Baumbach’s White Noise. While the first didn’t make much of a splash when it arrived in January, this weekend’s debuting Belgian thriller has been sent soaring straight to the top of the charts.

Per FlixPatrol, director Steffen Geypens’ psychological chiller has been uncovering secrets all over the world to take up residency on the Top 10 most-watched list in 56 countries around the world. That’s good enough to place it as the fifth most-watched feature on a global level, underlining for the millionth time that Netflix plus intense genre films equals immediate success.

via Netflix

The story sees Ward Kerremans’ Matt – an influencer and parent to newborn son Julius – head back to his hometown in order to spend some time with his father, who suffers from dementia. As his old man’s condition and cognitive abilities continue to deteriorate, a deep dive investigation into his family’s sketchy history uncovers a raft of secrets that may have been better off left buried.

His wife gets caught up in the crossfire and wonders how far is too far for her spouse to dive down the rabbit hole, but everybody knows that no self-respecting protagonist ever takes “no” for an answer. Mysteries are always guaranteed to find an audience on-demand, especially when they come slapped with the Netflix branding, so Noise was pretty much destined to shake things up at the top of the tree.