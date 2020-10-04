Netflix’s Awesome New Horror Movie Is Dominating Today

Kicking off October in true spooky style, Netflix has just unleashed a brand new horror pic for audiences to enjoy. And it’s been doing really well on the streaming platform, currently sitting in sixth place on the Top 10 most-watched list in the US.

Released just a few days ago, Vampires vs. the Bronx is a Netflix original that centres on a group of friends who are forced to band together to save their neighbourhood from a bunch of – you guessed it! – bloodsucking vampires. From the sounds of things, the new lycanthropic-centric flick is more of a horror-comedy than a straight up scare-you-out-of-your-pants kind of deal, much akin to 2011’s Attack The Block or 2013’s The World’s End. So, expect one or two funny gags mixed in with the spine-chilling scares.

Boasting a respectable 83% critical consensus score on Rotten Tomatoes, Osmany Rodriguez’s directorial debut appears to be wowing critics with its fun and charming vibe. Meanwhile, the chemistry between the cast of youngsters at the heart of the film – Jaden Michael, Gregory Diaz and Sarah Gaden – has received a lot of praise as well. Long story short, though it may not be a perfect movie per se, the general scuttlebutt is that it’s an entertaining horror-comedy that’ll satiate fans with a vampire-shaped itch.

As you can probably already tell, the pic’s release coincides with the Halloween season, so if you’re on the lookout for something a wee bit creepy, this may well be the blood-soaked ticket you need right now to help get you in the All Hallows’ spooky spirit. I mean, the rest of the Internet seems to be loving it, so that’s always a pretty good indicator, right?

Tell us, though, have you seen Vampires vs. the Bronx yet? If so, what did you think of it? Chime in down below and let us know!