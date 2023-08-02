Netflix’s incoming ‘much more grounded, much more gritty and raw’ action epic is making promises it almost certainly won’t be keeping

If you’ve been a Netflix subscriber for more than 10 minutes, then you generally know how things tend to work whenever the streaming service drops a brand new and very expensive blockbuster.

There’s at least one major star used to market the movie to the general public, while the supporting cast as populated by familiar faces and fast-rising talents, all backed with trailers and TV spots that promise the platform’s signature blend of terrible one-liners and even worse CGI.

Sure enough, Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone premieres next Friday on August 11, and so far it hasn’t done anything to establish itself as Netflix’s answer to Bourne, Bond, and Mission: Impossible, which the leading actress and producer has so often claimed it to be.

via Netflix

And yet, in an interview with MovieWeb, Gadot doubled down on Heart of Stone being an alternative to the cookie cutter action epics audiences have become used to, despite Netflix’s track record.

“I think, first of all, I’m a big fan of this genre – Bond, Mission Impossible, Bourne Identity, Die Hard, all these films. I love the. For me, you know, I think after the success of Wonder Woman, I really realized that there was more room, there was more space for female-led action films. And that’s really what gave me the boost of confidence to go and start and developing this movie. It’s funny, because I feel like beforehand, the roles kind of found me. With Rachel, I was looking for her. I was so passionate to tell a story like this, but in a different tone, much more grounded, much more gritty and raw. And you know, that just simply excites me.”

Full disclosure; the good people of We Got This Covered have seen Heart of Stone ahead of its release, but all we’re willing to say is that it’s most definitely a big budget Netflix actioner with plenty of globetrotting and things going boom. Make of that what you will.