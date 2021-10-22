Netflix’s Latest Horror Film Is Taking Twitter By Storm

There’s something about this time of year that makes a vampire movie the perfect unwind film. Of course, it’s spooky season, and vampires are definitely on the eerie side of things, but it’s also because historically, the dark and damp and cold feel very vampire-esque.

So when the trailer for a new vampire flick hitting Netflix this October first premiered, fans were intrigued. Night Teeth showcased a talented cast of young, stunning vampires (including Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, and Megan Fox) and a ride-share driver who bit off more than he could chew.

Or, better yet, a ride-share driver who may get a bite taken out of himself by the end of the night.

The movie has officially made its big debut, and fans can’t get enough of it. From a killer (some pun intended) plot to characters you immediately fall in love with—Night Teeth has it all.

It’s a wild ride with parties and centuries-old vampires and a fight between “sub cultures” of blood-suckers. Some moments will make you laugh, there are surprising emotional scenes, and an ending that—expected or not—is sure to excite you and have you counting down the days for a part two (we’re crossing our fingers).

Here’s what viewers are saying about the movie on social media.

Adam Randall’s NIGHT TEETH on Netflix was genuinely a fun ride. A good foundation with good visuals were built for this vampire world that has me wanting to explore it more.



Jorge Lendeborg Jr. looks like he’s having the time of his life with this role too. I’m ready for part 2! pic.twitter.com/8kGrDczUqC — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) October 21, 2021

Night Teeth 2021



A college student moonlighting as a chauffer picks up 2 mysterious women for an all night party hopping in LA.



Slow, entertaining N with everything decent, this action horror drama is not great, a little bit predictable, but a fun relaxing watch.#FreeReview pic.twitter.com/ZkUx39zbW2 — Flying✈️Introvert (@TimeyinFreedom1) October 20, 2021

the cast of Night Teeth is SO ATTRACTIVE 😩 wish Megan and Sydney had longer roles pic.twitter.com/IrNyCSeFAM — Sunetra (@Sunetra24) October 20, 2021

Fans are already calling for a part two of Night Teeth.

took my heart out and played basketball with it #NightTeeth pic.twitter.com/pmYxNMZc9X — gloomy days 🌪 ikwydls spoilers (@miightymorphin) October 21, 2021

Okay okay but what about a night teeth prequel featuring Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney as lovers? pic.twitter.com/56geZZCvEF — kiki's delivery bitch (@bitchcrafters) October 20, 2021

Of course, fans were emotionally invested in the characters and the storyline.

i watched Night Teeth for the plot



the plot: pic.twitter.com/a8elRDzhDw — Christina (@c_poots) October 20, 2021

i'm watching night teeth for the plot



the plot we speaking of: pic.twitter.com/ehCmGIASLu — meri 🕸 (@lesbineedy) October 20, 2021

We get it.

Night Teeth was surprisingly a really good film. pic.twitter.com/La1lnsyZ5A — 𝕯iana.  (@HailMother) October 20, 2021

Nothing like a good vampire flick.

Have you seen Night Teeth yet? Do you plan to watch it this weekend? Leave a comment below and let us know what you think.