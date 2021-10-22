Netflix’s Latest Horror Film Is Taking Twitter By Storm
There’s something about this time of year that makes a vampire movie the perfect unwind film. Of course, it’s spooky season, and vampires are definitely on the eerie side of things, but it’s also because historically, the dark and damp and cold feel very vampire-esque.
So when the trailer for a new vampire flick hitting Netflix this October first premiered, fans were intrigued. Night Teeth showcased a talented cast of young, stunning vampires (including Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, and Megan Fox) and a ride-share driver who bit off more than he could chew.
Or, better yet, a ride-share driver who may get a bite taken out of himself by the end of the night.
The movie has officially made its big debut, and fans can’t get enough of it. From a killer (some pun intended) plot to characters you immediately fall in love with—Night Teeth has it all.
It’s a wild ride with parties and centuries-old vampires and a fight between “sub cultures” of blood-suckers. Some moments will make you laugh, there are surprising emotional scenes, and an ending that—expected or not—is sure to excite you and have you counting down the days for a part two (we’re crossing our fingers).
Here’s what viewers are saying about the movie on social media.
Fans are already calling for a part two of Night Teeth.
Of course, fans were emotionally invested in the characters and the storyline.
We get it.
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Nothing like a good vampire flick.
Have you seen Night Teeth yet? Do you plan to watch it this weekend? Leave a comment below and let us know what you think.