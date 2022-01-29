To give you an indication of just how long the Masters of the Universe reboot has been in development, you need only peruse a list of the various writers, directors, and filmmakers to have been attached to the project over the years.

That roster of talent includes, but is in no way limited to; John Woo, Jon M. Chu, Jeff Wadlow, McG, Evan Daugherty, Terry Rossio, Christopher Yost, and David S. Goyer, while Kellan Lutz was in talks to play He-Man at one stage back in 2016, before Noah Centineo signed on to headline the fantasy blockbuster, although he ultimately dropped out.

Yesterday brought the surprising news that Sony had abandoned Masters of the Universe entirely, with Netflix swooping in to pick up the project. Not only that, but West Side Story‘s Kyle Allen was announced as the lead, while directors Adam and Aaron Nee remain attached behind the camera.

However, as you can see from the reactions below, fans have offered a very mixed response to the news that the swords-and-sorcery spectacular is finally gaining some real traction.

Dk how I feel about this because can animation please just be kept that way😭 also… I would’ve preferred Chris wood (the actual voice of Netflix’s currently he-man adaptation) https://t.co/60XRNHjKAZ — gee ♡’s aurora (@thecartoonhots1) January 28, 2022

He-man is big enough for a live action movie??? — Our Home; Eternal (@DextiveStudios) January 28, 2022

I saw He-Man was trending and thought maybe he had died. o_O pic.twitter.com/CdEpjo8y5L — Krud™ (@Krud) January 28, 2022

Can Netflix please stop pissing on the corpse of He-Man? That would be grand. — Collin Hume (@CollinPH) January 28, 2022

I read some of the story synopsis of this movie, as well as the other details… and looking at this casting of Adam/He-Man after that…



I've got a bad feeling about this… #HeMan https://t.co/HmnxZI2rX3 — Jakejames Lugo (@jakejameslugo) January 28, 2022

Excellent!! Exciting news to be sure!! pic.twitter.com/H1gDQTwVev — Rip Rocket Photography (@RipRocketPix) January 28, 2022

I don't know this Kyle Allen but Josh Allen would actually be a good He-Man. pic.twitter.com/1CCngdsbUY — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 28, 2022

not THAT Kyle Allen — Jamey Patten (@jameyny692) January 28, 2022

Bring back Frank Langella as Skeletor or NO DEAL.https://t.co/Pg35hsKXKV — Evan Valentine (@EVComedy) January 28, 2022

He-man's trending, time to post these bad boys in shameless self promo

and also wait is the movie actually coming out this time? pic.twitter.com/VJOTtKo9QW — Kay Dav 💀 💀💀 (@kydv404) January 28, 2022

Netflix has become the go-to destination for the property, with Kevin Smith’s Revelation recently being joined by He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, so it makes sense that the streamer would end up producing and distributing the feature-length update as well, even if some folks aren’t entirely sold on the prospect.