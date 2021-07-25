Netflix’s New Horror Movie Has Users On The Edge Of Their Seats

We’ve seen Samuel L. Jackson battle limbless reptiles in Snakes on a Plane, watched Harrison Ford kick ass as the president in Air Force One, enjoyed Wesley Snipes foiling a sky high terrorist plot in Passenger 57, followed Kurt Russell trying to resolve an airborne hostage situation in Executive Decision and scratched our heads as Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk till Dawn morphed from a crime thriller into a gonzo vampire movie halfway through.

If you put all of those titles into a blender, add a generous lashing of blood and dump it on top of a surprisingly emotional mother/son story, then you’ve got Blood Red Sky, Netflix’s latest smash hit original film. The streamer is gaining a well-deserved reputation as the place to be for high concept genre mashups, and Peter Thorwarth’s bloodsucking adventure at 30,000 is the latest in a long line of wild ideas to have become instant audience favorites.

It didn’t take a genius to figure out that Blood Red Sky was destined to top the most-watched charts just 24 hours after premiering on Friday, and as you can see from the reactions below, subscribers everywhere have been enjoying the slick, stylish and occasionally ultra-violent hybrid of horror and thriller.

This is such a hard concept to sell. Vampires on a plane, but dang the execution was awesome. Entertaining and refreshing concept. #bloodredsky #Netflix pic.twitter.com/cKpKxDdQZe — Nat_Scribbles (@Nat_Scribbles) July 25, 2021

Vampires on a plane? Look no further than #BloodRedSky which is a high-concept romp that goes the extra (sky)mile in terms of exploiting the concept. It’s about 15 minutes too long, but a bloody wild time nonetheless and a solid addition to the bloodsucker genre. On Netflix now. — Arctic Ninja Paul (@arcticninjapaul) July 25, 2021

A mix of Horror, drama and family affection all in one script. Never envisioned a vampire movie to be like this.#BloodRedSky at Netflix is quite something. — Bob Ayoti (@ayoti_bob) July 25, 2021

This might make some people mad but Netflix has been absolutely KILLING it this year in terms of horror content. You have the Fear Street trilogy, Army of the Dead, Oxygen, The Block Island Sound, and now Blood Red Sky? No other studio has had this consistent of quality in 2021. — maxwell j (@maxismacabre) July 25, 2021

blood red sky is so damn good @netflix thanks, i will kill that maniac psycho wanna be zombie right there. Plus people stop bias towards race. Peace — Big Fundamental (@v_fundamental) July 25, 2021

Sweet Jesus, BLOOD RED SKY (‘21, Netflix) is a blast. pic.twitter.com/qqc9WDJIpl — Kristopher (@thieveshours) July 25, 2021

Blood Red Sky On Netflix Was So Good! — E’s Mommy. 👩🏻‍⚕️ (@_WhoIsGia) July 25, 2021

Blood red sky on Netflix 10/10🙌🏾 this movie so good — Dess👸🏽 (@DestinyTippins) July 25, 2021

YALL I JUST FINISHED WATCHING BLOOD RED SKY AND AJWBGGWVW ITS SO GOOD I GOT A BIT EMOTIONAL BUT NO TEARS IM GOOD IF YALL HAVE NETFLIX WATCH IT I PROMISE ITS AMAZING also fuck Eightball I hate him at least he died pic.twitter.com/SLpQDEBzvr — Stan Woo!Ah! or I will find you (@stanwooahrn) July 25, 2021

It’s a bold move to take a concept that’s been done to death in action cinema like the ‘plane is hijacked in midair by terrorists’ setup and then use it as the basis for a vampire story, but Blood Red Sky makes it work. It’s not a perfect movie by any means, but it’s a damn fun one nonetheless, and it’s even better that the ending is as definitive as can be in an age where anything with a unique premise tends to close on a blatant sequel-baiting note.