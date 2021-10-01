Netflix’s New Horror Movie Has Viewers Freaked Out

When Netflix announced its Netflix and Chills Halloween lineup not long ago, the films and TV series on it struck excitement in the hearts of many horror fans. Great titles are coming to the streaming platform this October. Of course, like many spooky fans, Netflix couldn’t wait until Halloween to bring the fear factor.

A new movie was just released, and the title tells you what to prepare for immediately. No One Gets Out Alive follows the story of an immigrant that comes to a boarding house seeking an escape. What she gets is nothing that she was hoping for and everything spine-chilling and terrifying.

The official premise is as follows:

Desperate and without documentation, a woman from Mexico moves into a rundown Cleveland boardinghouse. Then the unsettling cries and eerie visions begin.

Fans have started watching the film and their reactions on Twitter are everything from not too frightened to completely horrified. Here’s what fans they’re saying.

This user enjoyed the film, calling it fun and chilling.

Forgot to say last night that I really enjoyed No One Gets Out Alive on Netflix. A fun, chilling, sub-genre-hopping horror flick! — Ryan Winslett (@RyanWinslett) September 30, 2021

This fan wonders why it has to be set in Cleveland at all — they deserve better.

The movie No one Gets Out Alive had no reason to be set in Cleveland…what do we do to deserve this 🤣 — Anime Consumption Artist (@KingTelliano) September 30, 2021

This horror fan watched it on a recommendation and was glad that they did.

Watched NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE based on @HauntedMeg’s recommendation on the @bdisgustingpod and she did it again.



This is 1 of the best Netflix horror movies.

✔️Suspense

✔️Creepiness

✔️Gore🩸

Meagan’s got an upbeat demeanor & may be laughing about 🩸 & guts but she knows horror. https://t.co/sW3DY79MqN pic.twitter.com/f2RyoXocXW — 🎃💀 Chris The Horror (@TheHorrorOfChr1) September 30, 2021

This user wasn’t a fan and says they just haven’t been impressed with new horror films on the streaming platform lately.

"no one gets out alive" on netflix, I do not recommend lol why do I even watch new horror movies on netflix, they are always so disappointing anyway lol — mary⁷ 💜🐰 ᵏᵒᴸᴸᵉᶢ⁵ (@maryxjungkookie) September 30, 2021

Slow-simmering dread is a pretty intensely wonderful way to describe a movie.

Netflix's No One Gets Out Alive, based on Adam Nevill's brilliant and very British folk horror novel, manages to switch continents ably; slow-simmering dread and a monster whose design gives The Ritual's Moder a run for her money definitely help. 🙂 — Gemma Files (@gemmafiles) September 30, 2021

The creature design is getting praise on social media, too.

Just watched "No One Gets Out Alive" on Netflix. Really cool creature design! — Nushellglog (@NutshellGulag) September 30, 2021

Have you tuned in to the new Netflix film yet? Planning to watch No One Gets Out Alive with friends instead? You can add it to your horror movie night tonight or anytime in October to get in the Halloween spirit.