Netflix’s New Horror Movie Has Viewers Freaked Out
When Netflix announced its Netflix and Chills Halloween lineup not long ago, the films and TV series on it struck excitement in the hearts of many horror fans. Great titles are coming to the streaming platform this October. Of course, like many spooky fans, Netflix couldn’t wait until Halloween to bring the fear factor.
A new movie was just released, and the title tells you what to prepare for immediately. No One Gets Out Alive follows the story of an immigrant that comes to a boarding house seeking an escape. What she gets is nothing that she was hoping for and everything spine-chilling and terrifying.
The official premise is as follows:
Desperate and without documentation, a woman from Mexico moves into a rundown Cleveland boardinghouse. Then the unsettling cries and eerie visions begin.
Fans have started watching the film and their reactions on Twitter are everything from not too frightened to completely horrified. Here’s what fans they’re saying.
This user enjoyed the film, calling it fun and chilling.
This fan wonders why it has to be set in Cleveland at all — they deserve better.
This horror fan watched it on a recommendation and was glad that they did.
This user wasn’t a fan and says they just haven’t been impressed with new horror films on the streaming platform lately.
Slow-simmering dread is a pretty intensely wonderful way to describe a movie.
The creature design is getting praise on social media, too.
Have you tuned in to the new Netflix film yet? Planning to watch No One Gets Out Alive with friends instead? You can add it to your horror movie night tonight or anytime in October to get in the Halloween spirit.