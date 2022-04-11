Rebel Ridge will resume filming, ending the 11-month break that followed John Boyega’s exit last year.

Per Deadline, shooting will begin in Louisiana on April 25, with Aaron Pierre (Underground Railroad) replacing Boyega in the starring role.

The last time the cameras were rolling, Boyega had been confirmed to star in Rebel Ridge for over a year. Filming was well underway when he suddenly vanished, leaving the cast and crew in shock, and sending the Netflix production into chaos.

There was speculation that the Star Wars actor was dissatisfied with the Rebel Ridge script, among other things. Concerned fans took to social media to discuss what might have caused the star to leave the project. Eventually, Boyega’s representatives announced that “family reasons” had necessitated his sudden withdrawal from the project.

Boyega’s departure forced the production into a second recess, compelling the team to regroup and recast the male lead. Its first unforeseen delay was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Written, directed, and co-produced by Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge is said to focus on systemic injustice in the United States. So far, little is known about the details of the story.

Saulnier is producing the project with Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, and Vincent Savino, as a joint venture between filmscience and Bonneville Pictures. Macon Blair is the executive producer of the film.

Pierre will star alongside members of the original cast, including Anna Sophia Robb, Emory Cohen, Don Johnson, Zsane Jhe, and James Cromwell. David Denman of Mare of Easttown is joining the cast.