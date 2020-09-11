Neve Campbell Celebrates Her Return To The Scream Franchise

When David Arquette was announced to be returning for Scream 5 and was soon followed by Courtney Cox, it only seemed like a matter of time before Neve Campbell signed on the dotted line to reunite the trio that had first appeared together in Wes Craven’s original postmodern classic almost a quarter of a century ago.

Arquette, in particular, would constantly talk up Campbell’s importance to the franchise at every opportunity, but whether or not she was hesitant towards the idea or the financial incentives weren’t convincing enough at first, the actress is now officially on board to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott, confirming the news that We Got This Covered first revealed weeks ago.

Had the 46 year-old declined the offer, then the script by series veteran Kevin Williamson, James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick would have no doubt had to have undergone some serious revisions, as you’d imagine that the idea has always been to bring Campbell, Cox and Arquette back into the fold. But now that she’s officially returning, Campbell has been quick to head onto social media and celebrate the confirmation of her return, as you can see below.

Long-awaited horror sequels are far from a sure thing and have been marked by inconsistency over the years, but the Scream franchise has always maintained a solid level of quality. Wes Craven might no longer be with us having passed away in 2015, but directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have already demonstrated with their breakout feature Ready or Not that they can bring fresh ideas to horror tropes that have been done to death, and with the legacy players all set for Scream 5, fans can start heightening their expectations for when the movie arrives in January 2022.