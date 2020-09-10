Neve Campbell Officially Returning As Sidney Prescott In Scream 5

It’s official! The news that all horror fans have been waiting for has finally been announced. Neve Campbell has signed up to return as Sidney Prescott once more for Spyglass Media Group and Paramount’s Scream 5.

Bloody Disgusting revealed the casting this afternoon, confirming We Got This Covered’s exclusive scoop from last month. Of course, Campbell revealed back in May that she was in talks to board the project but only now, four months later, has it been made official.

Campbell joins longtime co-stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox, who are reprising their own fan favorite roles as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, respectively, and franchise newcomers Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera and Jack Quaid. Radio Silence directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are helming this fifth entry in the meta-horror series, taking over the reins from the late, great Wes Craven.

The directing duo said the following in a statement on Campbell’s casting:

“We’re pinching ourselves! It’s hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true. It just wouldn’t be a Scream movie without Neve and we’re so excited and honored to join her in Woodsboro.”

Campbell herself, meanwhile, who last played Sidney nine years ago in 2011’s Scream 4, had this to say:

“After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the Scream franchise. I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.”

Those paying attention will notice that these statements give us our first confirmation that Scream 5 will take place in Woodsboro, Sidney’s hometown and the main setting of both 1996’s Scream and Scream 4. The franchise will be returning to its roots, then, though no doubt Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have some new tricks up their sleeves.

Production on the project is due to kick off soon in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Ghostface will then slash his way into cinemas again worldwide on January 14th, 2022.