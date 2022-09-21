New addition to ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ cast makes big call about the new instalment

A new addition to the ever-growing cast of actors in the John Wick universe has made a bold call, with musician-turned-actor Rina Sawayama calling the upcoming fourth chapter in the action series the best of the lot. In a recent conversation with NME she said:

“It’s definitely, 100 percent the best John Wick that’s ever been, and I’m not being biased, like honestly, the scale is insane this time”

Granted, it can be tricky to assume no bias from the pop star’s Hollywood debut, especially considering expectations for John Wick: Chapter 4 are high. The first three films’ Rotten Tomatoes scores average out at 88 percent and 84 percent by critics and audiences respectively. So as big a call as it is, we sure hope it ends up ringing true.

Not a whole lot is known about Sawayama’s role in the hotly anticipated sequel, only that she has been cast as a new character named Akira.

What we do know is that the conclusion of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum saw everyone’s favorite retired hitman a little worse for wear, what with having been thrown off the roof of The Continental Hotel.

In the new film, we expect Wick will exact his vengeance on those that have wronged him, and everyone who stands in his way – in what has been confirmed to be the longest movie in the series so far.

We will find out whether Mr. Wick will be facing off against, or teaming up with Sawayama’s Akira when John Wick: Chapter 4 hits cinemas on March 24, 2023. In the meantime, fans can tide themselves over by envisioning John Wick as a Pixar movie, as this AI art generator did.