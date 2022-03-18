New ‘Ambulance’ IMAX poster hints at desperation and chaos

IMAX is stoking fan excitement as moviegoers eagerly anticipate the theatrical debut of Michael Bay’s latest thriller, Ambulance. The film received its official IMAX poster today, and as you can see below, it’s a striking one.

Ambulance stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González, all of whom are featured on the new poster in front of a white medical cross that gradually transforms into billowing smoke against a menacing red backdrop. The grave expressions on each of the characters’ faces highlight the varying emotions they’re feeling in the midst of their complex situation.

Director Michael Bay’s #AmbulanceMovie is a heart-stopper, and we have the action-packed IMAX Exclusive Art to prove it. Opens April 8. pic.twitter.com/LWQIJz94yz — IMAX (@IMAX) March 15, 2022

The IMAX poster is further proof that what lies on Ambulance’s surface is only a tiny part of the larger story at play, and the film’s character posters offer an even more in-depth look at the multifaceted people we’ll meet in the film.

The synopsis for Ambulance promises a pulse-pounding thriller from start to finish:

“Needing money to cover his wife’s medical bills, a decorated veteran teams up with his adoptive brother to steal $32 million from a Los Angeles bank. However, when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate thieves hijack an ambulance that’s carrying a severely wounded cop and an EMT worker. Caught in a high-speed chase, the two siblings must figure out a way to outrun the law while keeping their hostages alive.”

Bay, who has directed such adrenaline-pumping films as 13 Hours, Pearl Harbor, and the Transformers series is no stranger to high-octane drama. If his previous films are any indication, then his latest foray into blockbuster chaos is going to take viewers on a ride they won’t soon forget.

Ambulance hits theaters on April 8, and if you want the full heart-pounding experience, be sure to see it in IMAX.