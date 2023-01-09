New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ poster features the first tease for ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

Even though filming still hadn’t finished as of last Friday, the hype train for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is preparing to pull out of the station, with a brand new trailer dropping later on today.

No offense to Paul Rudd’s tiny title hero, but so far his adventures haven’t been treated as top-tier Marvel Cinematic Universe content, with the first two installments still ranking as the franchise’s lowest-grossing films to have released since the end of Phase One if we exclude the pandemic-stricken trio of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals.

However, Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror ensures that Quantumania is going to have seismic impact on the future of the MCU, and not just because the big bad makes his first proper appearance in Phase Five’s opening chapter. The build to the next assemblage of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is about to begin, and the latest poster is hammering that fact home.

“Witness the Beginning of a New Dynasty” is a million miles away from being subtle, but it sure is effective. Of course, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is coming in the summer of 2025, and there are no prizes for guessing who the MCU’s all-star team will be battling against.

Given that variants are set to play a huge part in the next batch of film and television projects, the biggest question is just how many Kangs are set to comprise the dynasty in question, but one is going to be more than enough for Ant-Man to deal with.