Simu Liu offers a tantalizing tease of what ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ has in store

Having been confirmed as a member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes before his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut had even finished its first weekend in theaters, everybody knows that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu is going to be a part of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

However, the chances of the martial arts expert and wielder of the titular artifact’s chances of being a key component of the team increased exponentially when director Destin Daniel Cretton was confirmed to be helming the first assembly of the MCU’s all-star team since the all-conquering Endgame.

While he wasn’t at liberty to divulge any concrete details, Liu did offer a tantalizing tease of what Cretton is poised to bring to the table with The Kang Dynasty during an interview with ComicBook.

“It feels incredible. I obviously learned about the news a little bit before the rest of the world did, but I freaked out. I sent him like 40 texts in a row, all exclamation marks. I’m just so incredibly happy for him, he’s so deserving of that spot. What makes him such a special filmmaker, and I’ve said this from the beginning even when we were premiering our movie, is his ability to make a $150 million movie really, really small, in the best possible way. I’m really looking forward to what he does on that even grander scale of The Avengers because I think it’s easy to maybe get lost in the spectacle of what those movies can be, the vastness and the grandness of it, but if you can maintain the humanity and the human stories, I think that’s what will make a movie memorable and special, and I think Destin’s got it. I think he’s got it and I think he deserves this so much. I’m so excited to get to work for him again.”

While no cast members have been confirmed, even the notoriously secretive Marvel method didn’t stop Liu from sounding pretty confident that he’s on board, which is a completely understandable position to have in all honesty, after stating that he “would think so…I would hope so. Don’t take my word for it” when asked if he’d be part of the roster.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty doesn’t land until May 2025, but by the time the premiere rolls around, Jonathan Majors’ multiversal warlord will have already done a number on the mythology.