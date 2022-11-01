Predictions for who will take down Kang unsurprisingly boil down to a certain Doctor, yes that one

There are still four years to go before the release of Avengers: Secret Wars, and fans have continued to show excitement for the upcoming Marvel event. Alongside bets to figure out who will be first to be credited in the film, fans have started to place predictions on who would land the final blow to Marvel’s newest big bad — Kang the Conqueror.

Fans on r/MarvelStudios opened up discussions on who would finish Kang once and for all. They’ve pointed out that back in Phase Three, it was obvious that it was Iron Man who would defeat Thanos and save the world. Now, with the MCU introducing brand new heroes and characters, fans attempt to figure out which one of them would defeat this time-traveling and multiverse-hopping entity.

One of the easiest predictions for Kang’s demise at the end of Phase Six is Kang himself due to his variants. However, fans believed that someone else would throw the killing blow. Multiple names for potential candidates were thrown into the discussion, such as Reed Richards, Loki, and Doctor Strange. Eventually, it came down to one person — Doctor Doom.

Fans predict Doctor Doom would finish off Kang, but it’s not because of his own goodwill. Fans predict that Doom defeating Kang would be the next setup for Phase Seven of the MCU, which could be the “battleworld saga.”

In the comics, the Battleworld was a patched-up world using the remaining realities that survived the multiverse incursions. This world was created and ruled by Doctor Doom for eight years, dubbing himself the “God Emperor.” Only time will tell if the events unfold in the films.

Due to Marvel Studios facing a wave of delays in their film production, Avengers: Secret Wars was moved from 2025 to May 2026.