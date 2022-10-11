New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ posters feature Shuri, Namor, Ironheart, and more

New character posters are here for the forthcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, giving us a closer look at Shuri, Namor, Ironheart, and some of the Talocanians, among others.

Each of the characters gets their room to shine in the images set against a black backdrop.

Letitia Wright’s Shri is seen in the image giving the Wakanda salute, affirming her character at the center of the fictional country’s line of royals. Her character’s mother, Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda, also gets a dedicated poster with a single hand raised to her chest and her eyes downcast, in a pose that encapsulates the grief her character is going through after losing her son, Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa.

A number of returning stars who appeared in 2018’s Black Panther are also getting their own posters in a similar style, including Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, Danai Gurira’s Okoye, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Florence Kasumba’s Ayo, and Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross.

In terms of some of the brand-new characters making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the sequel, Wakanda Forever, many of them are getting a dedicated poster as well, including Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart; Tenoch Huerta’s Namor; Michaela Coel’s Aneka, the newest Wakandan to join the roster; and two blue-skinned Talocanians, Mitzi Mabel Cadena’s Namora, and Alex Livinalli’s Attuma.

All of this makes us more excited than ever to see how all of these impressive characters, old and new, will interact in what is sure to be an action-packed and emotional journey when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters on Nov. 11.