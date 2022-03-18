New BTS images surface for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

A batch of new images from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have just made their way online, including what appears to be director Sam Raimi guiding the use of the Cloak of Levitation.

We first came upon the images from the Reddit user u/chanma50 on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit. The post did not mention a source for the images, but they appear to be the real deal as they also showcase Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Benedict Cumberbatch as Strange hoisted on a rig against a blue screen that will presumably be an effects-filled shot of him flying around.

With Raimi now behind the lens, Marvel boss Kevin Feige making lofty comparisons of the upcoming film to the director’s Evil Dead II, and the superhero sequel marking the comic book franchise’s first foray into horror, we’re fairly excited to see what the Spider-Man director can bring to the film.

Raimi has never slowed down in terms of making films, having served as a producer for 2019’s Crawl, and last year’s Don’t Breathe 2 and The Unholy, among many others. But as a director, we haven’t seen a full-blown theatrical release from him since 2013’s foray into action fantasy with Oz the Great and Powerful.

Before that, 2009’s Drag Me to Hell brought Raimi back to his over-the-top horror roots in a tale about a woman trying to lift a curse. And of course, his Spider-Man trilogy preceding that, which were also produced by Feige, are some of the most memorable superhero movies made in the 21st century.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6.