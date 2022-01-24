As with the Uncharted games on PlayStation, the upcoming film adaptation has no doubt incorporated a ton of crazy action sequences that required a lot of stunt work. One of these in particular has been taken directly from Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception and basically involves Nathan hanging off the back of an airplane.

While game development is by no stretch of the imagination a simple undertaking, designing a sequence like that in the form of a cutscene, or even a gameplay chunk, must come with fewer complications than the effort film producers have to go through to make the make-believe scene come to life in a suspenseful way on the big screen.

To give you an idea of how they managed to do it, Sony has just released a behind-the-scenes clip featuring Tom Holland himself explaining the situation. The stunt apparently took five whole weeks to shoot, with the actor going so far as to say that it was the “hardest action sequence” he’s ever worked on. That’s saying something when you consider that he’s played Spider-Man in six Marvel films so far.

Go behind-the-stunts with @TomHolland1996 on the hardest action sequence he’s ever made. #UnchartedMovie exclusively in movie theaters February 18. pic.twitter.com/orZ4ASSPZB — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) January 24, 2022

For some die-hard enthusiasts and gatekeepers, Holland might not be the go-to Nathan Drake, but if anything, the actor has shown that he’s willing to put the effort in to ensure that the upcoming live-action adaptation lives up to the legendary name of the franchise. One way or another, we’ll soon get to see whether or not these efforts have been in vain or not when the film releases in theaters on Feb. 18.