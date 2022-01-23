Nathan Drake, as a video game character, draws a lot of inspiration from Indiana Jones. That’s probably why a lot of skeptics note that we don’t need an Uncharted film to begin with, though diehard enthusiasts of the legendary treasure-hunter are still eagerly waiting to see how this Tom Holland-led adaptation will pan out.

Luckily, we’ll find the answer to that in less than a month. Director Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted, starring Holland as Nathan and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor figure Victor Sullivan, will come out in theaters on Feb. 18, and from what we’ve seen so far, the movie will be an amalgamation of all Uncharted games, notable in many of its vistas that directly adapt scenes from the trilogy or even Naughty Dog’s latest Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

This new TV spot, which you can see below, also highlights the numerous settings that the film will visit throughout its course. There are also frames that show off Holland engaging in banter with a sense of humor that imitates Drake from the video games, so fans can at least rest assured in that particular regard.

Not sure I’m a fan of a proper Scottish welcome. @TomHolland1996 and @MarkWahlberg star in #UnchartedMovie, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. pic.twitter.com/NBM9jBAjWo — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) January 22, 2022

There’ll no doubt be a ton of teasers, TV spots, and other promos from Uncharted‘s marketing machine in the next couple of weeks, but whether the film will be successful is anyone’s guess at the moment.